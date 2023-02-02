Marvel Is Actually Publishing a Fictional Scott Lang Memoir from 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania'

Paul Rudd's MCU character Scott Lang's book Look Out for the Little Guy! publishes Sept. 5

Published on February 2, 2023 05:07 PM
Look Out for the Little Guy by Scott Lang
Photo: Marvel

Paul Rudd's Marvel Cinematic Universe character Scott Lang is finally telling his story.

On Thursday, Marvel Studios announced that it will publish a fictional memoir by Scott Lang, a.k.a. Ant-Man, titled Look Out for the Little Guy! in September.

The book is featured in the studio's upcoming movie Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, as Scott promotes his memoir at the onset of the film's plot and leverages his Avengers-level celebrity before he's plunged into another quantum-realm adventure.

As Rudd explains in Marvel Studios' announcement video regarding the book's real-life release, though, Look Out for the Little Guy! is all too real.

"That's right. This once movie prop is now an actual real life book you can purchase wherever books are sold," Rudd says in the video, which starts with him reading a few lines from the memoir. "How's that for meta?"

"In this new book I'm almost certain was not written by me, we pull back the curtain and uncover the man behind Ant-Man, Scott Lang," Rudd adds. "Who is he? What's he like? Why does he look so much like me?"

Look Out for the Little Guy by Scott Lang
Disney Books

Per Variety, the memoir will not be the MCU's first book to directly tie into the ever-expanding movie and television franchise, but it is the first of its kind published as a vehicle for one of Marvel's lead characters like Scott Lang.

"These are stories of epic battles won and lost, as this everyman turned Super Hero finally tells all," reads an official synopsis from Disney Books. "From the official account of what really happened between The Avengers and Thanos to how shrinking down to ant-size really feels to the challenges of balancing the roles of hero and dad."

Disney Books lists Look Out for the Little Guy! at 256 pages and designates it for adult readers. The memoir itself contains more than 20 pieces of writing from Scott Lang and explores "different aspects of Scott's experiences as Ant-Man, as a dad, as an Avenger, and as an everyman looking back on some incredible life moments," Marvel wrote in its announcement Thursday.

Promotional material for the fictional memoir even features a blurb written by fellow Avenger Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo), who writes that the book "introduces the man behind the hero, and the hero I call friend."

The third Ant-Man movie, which marks the first film of Phase Five of the MCU, follows Scott as he encounters Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors), who is set to serve as the "next big cross-movie villain" for the MCU.

Look Out for the Little Guy! publishes Sept. 5. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania releases in theaters Feb. 17.

