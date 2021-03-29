Marvel Fan Watched Avengers: Endgame 191 Times in Theaters, Breaking Guinness World Record

Iron Man may have finally defeated Thanos with one consequential snap. Meanwhile, an Avengers: Endgame fan snapped a worldwide record of his own recently.

Marvel superfan Ramiro Alanis, a Florida-based personal trainer, officially holds the Guinness World Record for the most cinema productions attended of the same film, watching Avengers: Endgame 191 times to capture the crown.

Alanis seems to have completed the feat on July 29, 2019, according to the certificate he received, just over three months after the movie hit theaters on April 26, 2019.

That means Alanis watched the movie 191 times in 94 days, averaging out to just over two screenings per day to get to the record.

The commitment took a lot out of Alanis, who gave an interview to Guinness.

"The most difficult part about this attempt was giving up my social life with my family, the gym (I lost 16 pounds of muscle) and managing my work hours and screening times at the theaters," he said.

It was all worth it when he received the official email confirmation, with Alanis saying tears flooded his eyes.