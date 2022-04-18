Marvel Fan Shatters Guinness World Record By Watching Spider-Man: No Way Home Nearly 300 Times

Ramiro Alanis, from Florida, USA, has reclaimed his record for the most cinema productions attended of the same film, after watching Spider-Man: No Way Home 292 times between 16 December 2021 and 15 March 2022

Ramiro Alanis, from Florida, USA, has reclaimed his record for the most cinema productions attended of the same film, after watching Spider-Man: No Way Home 292 times between 16 December 2021 and 15 March 2022

A diehard Marvel Cinematic Universe fan just set a Guinness World Record for the second time.

According to Guinness World Records, Florida resident Ramiro Alanis broke the record for most cinema productions attended of the same film after watching Spider-Man: No Way Home nearly 300 times.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Alanis watched the blockbuster 292 times in theaters from Dec. 16, 2021 to March 15, 2022.

"That's a total runtime of 720 hours, or 30 days," said GWR.

This is not Alanis' first time breaking a Guinness World Record. In 2019, he set a record in the same category after watching Avengers: Endgame 191 times. The record was then broken last year by Arnaud Klein after he watched Kaamelott: First Installment 204 times in theaters, added GWR.

GWR reported that Alanis decided to reclaim the title in honor of his late grandmother Juany, who died before watching him first make history in 2019.

"She was my #1 supporter and I want to remain the record holder," he said per GWR.

Ramiro Alanis, from Florida, USA, has reclaimed his record for the most cinema productions attended of the same film, after watching Spider-Man: No Way Home 292 times between 16 December 2021 and 15 March 2022 Credit: Guinness World Records

Ramiro Alanis, from Florida, USA, has reclaimed his record for the most cinema productions attended of the same film, after watching Spider-Man: No Way Home 292 times between 16 December 2021 and 15 March 2022 Credit: Guinness World Records

Earning a GWR twice was not an easy task and there are rules set in place that Alanis had to follow.

"In order for each viewing to be successfully counted towards the record total, the movie must be watched independently of any other activity. That means Ramiro couldn't look at his phone, take a nap, or even go to the bathroom whilst the movie was running," said GWR.

"This is something Ramiro learned the hard way when he first achieved the record, as 11 of his viewings were disqualified due to bathroom breaks being taken."

Spider-Man: No Way Home actually made history with its release in December of last year.

The film shattered box office records during its opening weekend, despite the pandemic.

The superhero sequel earned $253 million at the domestic box office in its opening weekend alone, the Associated Press reported. The film — which stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch and more — holds the biggest opening weekend haul for 2021, topping another sequel set in the Spider-Man world, Venom: Let There Be Carnage.