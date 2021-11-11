Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Following the release of Marvel's Eternals on Nov. 5, fans are curious to know when the film will be available to stream on Disney+

When Will Marvel's Eternals Be Available to Stream on Disney+? Here's What We Know

Eternals is the latest Marvel movie in Phase 4 to hit the big screen and with so much hype surrounding the film's storyline and characters, fans are curious to know when it will be available to stream on Disney+.

While some MCU titles like Black Widow were available to stream the same day they hit theaters through Disney+'s Premier Access, newer releases like Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Eternals have taken a different approach by having a theatrical exclusive window.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

However, that window seems to vary from title to title. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is slated to hit Disney+ almost 70 days after its theatrical release on Nov. 12, but Eternals might have a shorter window.

Here's everything we know about Eternals' potential release date on Disney+.

eternals Credit: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures / © Marvel Studios / Courtesy Everett Collection

When did Eternals release in theaters?

What is Eternals' exclusive theatrical release window?

Per an official press release from Disney in September, Eternals will have "a minimum 45-day exclusive theatrical release" before hitting Disney+. Of course, the keyword here is "minimum," so the window could end up being a bit longer depending on how well the film performs at the box office.

When will Eternals be available to stream on Disney+?