Marvel's Eternals Stars to Switch to Virtual Press Appearances After Potential COVID-19 Exposure
Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Gemma Chan, Lauren Ridloff and Eternals director Chloé Zhao all skipped the Elle Women in Hollywood event after possible COVID-19 exposure
Eternals stars Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Gemma Chan, Lauren Ridloff and the Marvel film's director Chloé Zhao were absent from Elle's Women in Hollywood event Tuesday due to a possible COVID-19 exposure.
The affair took place one day after the Eternals premiere at Los Angeles' El Capitan Theater.
Elle Editor in Chief Nina Garcia confirmed that the women are quarantining. She told attendees at the Tuesday event that the group of actresses and the director "were just exposed, so to keep everyone safe those superheroes are now in super isolation," per Variety.
Disney, Marvel's parent company, did not disclose where the Eternals cast and crew could have been exposed to COVID-19, but confirmed that the film will be conducting virtual press events going forward.
"Earlier today we were made aware of a possible exposure to COVID-19, and while all of our talent have tested negative, out of an abundance of caution, we are pivoting to virtual appearances rather than in-person events," a Disney spokesperson told PEOPLE.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Tuesday's Elle event was the first time the awards were held in-person since the start of the pandemic. Last year's event was canceled altogether. Jolie, Hayek, Chan and Ridloff were featured on an Elle magazine cover and were set to deliver speeches at the Tuesday event.
Eternals, which premieres in theaters Nov. 5, also stars Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lia McHugh, Brian Tyree Henry, Barry Keoghan, Don Lee, Harish Patel and Kit Harington.
Following Monday's premiere, initial reviews from critics and others who attended the screening indicated Eternals is like no other Marvel film to come before it. Early social media reactions described the superhero movie as "spectacularly weird," "epic in every sense of the word" and "a freaking MASTERPIECE."
As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from the CDC, WHO and local public health departments. PEOPLE has partnered with GoFundMe to raise money for the COVID-19 Relief Fund, a GoFundMe.org fundraiser to support everything from frontline responders to families in need, as well as organizations helping communities. For more information or to donate, click here.