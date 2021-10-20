Marvel's Eternals Stars to Switch to Virtual Press Appearances After Potential COVID-19 Exposure

Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Gemma Chan, Lauren Ridloff and Eternals director Chloé Zhao all skipped the Elle Women in Hollywood event after possible COVID-19 exposure

Eternals stars Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Gemma Chan, Lauren Ridloff and the Marvel film's director Chloé Zhao were absent from Elle's Women in Hollywood event Tuesday due to a possible COVID-19 exposure.

The affair took place one day after the Eternals premiere at Los Angeles' El Capitan Theater.

Elle Editor in Chief Nina Garcia confirmed that the women are quarantining. She told attendees at the Tuesday event that the group of actresses and the director "were just exposed, so to keep everyone safe those superheroes are now in super isolation," per Variety.

Marvel Eternals Credit: Marvel Studios

Disney, Marvel's parent company, did not disclose where the Eternals cast and crew could have been exposed to COVID-19, but confirmed that the film will be conducting virtual press events going forward.

"Earlier today we were made aware of a possible exposure to COVID-19, and while all of our talent have tested negative, out of an abundance of caution, we are pivoting to virtual appearances rather than in-person events," a Disney spokesperson told PEOPLE.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Tuesday's Elle event was the first time the awards were held in-person since the start of the pandemic. Last year's event was canceled altogether. Jolie, Hayek, Chan and Ridloff were featured on an Elle magazine cover and were set to deliver speeches at the Tuesday event.

Eternals World Premiere Red Carpet Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Eternals, which premieres in theaters Nov. 5, also stars Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lia McHugh, Brian Tyree Henry, Barry Keoghan, Don Lee, Harish Patel and Kit Harington.