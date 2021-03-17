The United States of Captain America issue #1 goes on sale on June 2

Marvel Comics Unveils Its First Gay Captain America Who Protects Runaways and Homeless Youth

The Marvel Universe is introducing the first gay Captain America just in time for Pride Month.

In the upcoming issue titled The United States of Captain America, Steve Rogers heads out on a search for his missing shield, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Along the way, Steve — along with Sam Wilson, Bucky Barnes and John Walker — will meet Aaron Fischer, who is openly gay and was inspired to take up the mantle of Captain America, the publication reported.

Aaron, who goes by "The Captain America of the Railways," protects runaways and homeless youth by his own strength and without the super-soldier powers that Steve possesses.

The new character was created by writer Aaron Trujillo and artist Jan Bazaldua and will appear in issue #1 written by Christopher Cantwell and drawn by Dale Eaglesham.

Aaron's costume in the comics takes after Steve's although the Captain America symbol of a white star with a blue background and red stripes is painted over blue overalls.

Aaron also sports a star on his neck, a septum ring and an American flag tattoo on his arm.

In a statement obtained by EW, Trujillo said, "Aaron is inspired by the heroes of the queer community: activists, leaders and everyday folks pushing for a better life. He stands for the oppressed, and the forgotten. I hope his debut story resonates with readers and helps inspire the next generation of heroes."

The new United States of Captain America miniseries is set to "explore what the idea of Captain America means at this precise moment — not just on the grand stage of the world — but to every day and often overlooked communities throughout the United States," Cantwell said.