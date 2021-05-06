Martin Short talks to PEOPLE ahead of being honored with a career tribute by the 2021 TCM Classic Film Festival

Martin Short Doesn't Rewatch His Movies: 'That Seems a Little Bit Sunset Boulevard to Me'

Martin Short has starred in some of the most beloved comedy classics of all time — just don't expect him to rewatch them anytime soon.

"I tend not to," the Father of the Bride (1991) star, 71, tells PEOPLE ahead of being honored by the 2021 TCM Classic Film Festival with a special tribute hosted by TCM's Ben Mankiewicz.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I think by the time you're finished something, you're almost burned out on it. You've been to screenings, you've seen cuts, you've seen other cuts," he adds. "You've made it. So when it finally is released, you then let it float off. I tend to always go onto the next thing pretty soon."

"I don't necessarily go, 'You know? I could watch Three Amigos tonight,' " Short jokes. "That seems a little bit Sunset Boulevard to me."

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

MARTIN SHORT Martin Short in Clifford (1994) | Credit: Orion Pictures

In fact, after 100 acting credits and two Primetime Emmy wins, the Canadian performer says his talent has only evolved over time — so why look back?

"The more you act, the better you become," Short explains. "The more you perform, the better you become. It is something that I believe."

"I've never spent, I must be honest, a lot of time analyzing my career," he adds. "I haven't. I've had so much fun doing it and being in the moment with it."

In addition to TCM's tribute, which will air virtually on HBO Max, the event will screen two of Short's films, Innerspace (1987) and Clifford (1994).

RELATED VIDEO: How Do You Make an Oscar Nominee Crack Up? Try These Comedies!

Short describes them as "two films that didn't do massive at the box office" and adds, "But it's thrilling, too, that they became still so popular all these years later."

Next for Short is the Hulu series Only Murders in the Building, in which he'll star opposite Steve Martin and Selena Gomez. The series follows three strangers (Martin, 75, Short and Gomez, 28) who share an obsession with true crime — and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one.

"We absolutely have a riot with each other," Short says of Martin, his frequent costar and close friend.

The festival will also feature a West Side Story reunion for its opening event, with Rita Moreno, George Chakiris and Russ Tamblyn celebrating the 60th anniversary of the silver-screen classic musical.