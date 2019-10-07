Martin Scorsese's Netflix Movie The Irishman Will Play at a Broadway Theater for a Month

Martin Scorsese‘s mob epic The Irishman is heading to Broadway.

The Netflix film, starring Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci, will have a limited theatrical run before hitting the streaming platform — including showings at Broadway’s historic Belasco Theatre.

Deadline reports that the streaming service will install film equipment inside the 1,016-seat theatre for its run at the venue, which takes place Nov. 1 to Dec. 1.

The movie has a three-and-a-half-hour runtime and follows De Niro’s Frank Sheeran as he maintains his ties with the Bufalino crime family and his possible involvement in the killing of Jimmy Hoffa.

The Irishman will screen eight times a week with tickets selling for $15 plus processing fees, according to the outlet.

In a statement obtained by the IndieWire, Scorsese said, “We’ve lost so many wonderful theaters in New York City in recent years, including single house theaters like the Ziegfeld and the Paris. The opportunity to recreate that singular experience at the historic Belasco Theatre is incredibly exciting.”

Based on the Charles Brandt novel I Heard You Paint Houses, the movie is set in post-World War II America and goes into the world of organized crime.

It premiered earlier this month at the New York Film Festival where it got strong reviews and lots of Oscar buzz.

The movie also stars Bobby Cannavale, Harvey Keitel and Anna Paquin.

The Irishman debuts on Netflix on November 27.