Martin Scorsese's Daughter Trolls Her Dad by Wrapping His Christmas Gifts in Marvel Paper

Martin Scorsese‘s daughter is poking fun at the filmmaker following his comments about the Marvel franchise.

On Christmas Eve, Francesca Scorsese showed off the many gifts she got for her dad, which she hilariously wrapped in Marvel wrapping paper.

“Look what I’m wrapping my dad’s xmas gifts in,” Francesca wrote over the Instagram Story photo of the presents, which are adorned with comic book images of The Hulk, Captain America and many other super heroes.

Image zoom Francesca Scorsese/Instagram

Francesca’s timely joke comes a month after Scorsese, 77, made headlines for saying Marvel films are “not cinema.”

The Oscar winner behind classics like Raging Bull and Taxi Driver got honest about his opinion of Marvel’s record-breaking comic book films in an interview with Empire via The Guardian.

RELATED: Martin Scorsese Says Marvel Films Are ‘Not Cinema’ as Joss Whedon and James Gunn Respond

“I tried, you know?” Scorsese said of attempting to watch a superhero film released by the studio. “But that’s not cinema.”

Image zoom Martin Scorsese Noam Galai/FilmMagic

The Irishman director continued, “Honestly, the closest I can think of them, as well made as they are, with actors doing the best they can under the circumstances, is theme parks.”

“It isn’t the cinema of human beings trying to convey emotional, psychological experiences to another human being,” Scorsese said.

His opinion on the blockbuster studio and its films drew the ire of some other well-known Marvel filmmakers such as Joss Whedon, who directed 2012’s The Avengers and 2015’s Avengers: Age of Ultron, and James Gunn, the director and writer behind the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise.

Image zoom Martin Scorsese and Francesca Scorsese Astrid Stawiarz/Getty

“It isn’t the cinema of human beings trying to convey emotional, psychological experiences to another human being.” I first think of @JamesGunn,” Whedon, 55, tweeted. “How his heart & guts are packed into GOTG. I revere Marty, & I do see his point, but… Well there’s a reason why “I’m always angry”.”

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige defended the films he’s produced so far under the company at the Produced By conference in June 2018.

“Maybe it’s easy to dismiss VFX or flying people or spaceships or billion-dollar grosses,” Feige said. “I think it is easy to say that you have already been awarded in a certain way.”

Scorsese later went on to elaborate on his comments in an opinion piece written for The New York Times, in which he explained he grew up in a different time when franchises didn’t rule movie theaters, and filmmakers took more risks in what they presented to screens nationwide.

RELATED: Martin Scorsese Doubles Down on His Criticism of Marvel Movies: ‘Nothing Is at Risk’

“Many of the elements that define cinema as I know it are there in Marvel pictures,” he wrote of what excites him about movies. “What’s not there is revelation, mystery or genuine emotional danger. Nothing is at risk. The pictures are made to satisfy a specific set of demands, and they are designed as variations on a finite number of themes.”

He continued, “They are sequels in name but they are remakes in spirit, and everything in them is officially sanctioned because it can’t really be any other way. That’s the nature of modern film franchises: market-researched, audience-tested, vetted, modified, revetted and remodified until they’re ready for consumption.”