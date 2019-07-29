Martin Scorsese's Gangster Epic The Irishman to World Premiere at New York Film Festival

The film reunites Robert De Niro and Al Pacino, who've previously starred in three movies together

By Nigel Smith
July 29, 2019 12:00 PM
The Irishman
Niko Tavernise/Netflix

Martin Scorsese will be world premiering his anticipated gangster epic The Irishman on familiar ground.

The lifelong New Yorker will unveil his first film with Netflix at the 57th New York Film Festival, it was announced Monday. The film will launch the event as its Opening Night selection before coming out in select theaters and on Netflix later this year.

Starring his frequent collaborator Robert De Niro, as well as Al Pacino, The Irishman is an epic crime tale based on Charles Brandt’s best-selling non fiction book I Heard You Paint Houses.

The Irishman
Niko Tavernise/Netflix

This is the fourth time De Niro and Pacino have worked together. They previously costarred in 2008’s Righteous Kill, 1995’s Heat and 1974’s The Godfather Part II.

Starring alongside the two Oscar winners is Joe Pesci, Bobby Cannavale, Harvey Keitel and Anna Paquin.

“It’s an incredible honor that The Irishman has been selected as the Opening Night of the New York Film Festival,” said Scorsese in a statement. “The festival is critical to bringing awareness to cinema from around the world. I am grateful to have the opportunity to premiere my new picture in New York alongside my wonderful cast and crew.”

The Irishman opens the New York Film Festival on Friday, Sept. 27.

