Martin Scorsese Teams with Apple for a New Movie Reportedly Costing More Than $200 Million

Martin Scorsese's next film, Killers of the Flower Moon, will stream on Apple

The director, 77, is set to direct Killers of the Flower Moon starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro and it will be an Apple Original Film, with Paramount Pictures distributing the movie in theaters, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The newspaper reports the budget for the film is more than $200 million. This isn’t the first movie Apple has acquired: the streaming giant has also bought Greyhound, a Tom Hanks World War II drama, according to WSJ.

The first time DiCaprio, 45, and De Niro, 76, worked together was in 1993’s This Boy’s Life, which was a breakout role for the younger actor.

Killers of the Flower Moon is based on the 2017 book by David Grann, Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI, which investigates a series of murders of wealthy Osage people that took place in Osage County, Oklahoma in the early 1920s after substantial oil deposits were discovered on their land.

Scorsese’s last big movie was The Irishman, which also starred De Niro a mobster with ties to Jimmy Hoffa. That film is currently streaming on Netflix.

The Irishman had a reported budget of $160 million, making it the most expensive film of Scorsese's career — and the most expensive Netflix film ever.

Netflix distributed the movie in select theaters and released it on its streaming site less than four weeks later.

“It’s a costly experiment, but Ted [Sarandos] and everyone at Netflix said they would go with it,” Scorsese told reporters at the New York Film Festival in September via Inc. “They actually backed the film and financed it and we’re creatively attuned to us.”