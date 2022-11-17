Martin Scorsese's Life in Photos

From his longtime friendship with Robert De Niro to his role as a father, these are some of the most important moments in Martin Scorsese's life and career so far, in celebration of the director's 80th birthday

Published on November 17, 2022
Martin Scorsese's New York City Upbringing

Director Martin Scorsese wearing a seersucker blazer
Martin Scorsese was born on Nov. 17, 1942 in Queens, New York, before he and his family moved to Manhattan's Little Italy. Prior to becoming one of Hollywood's most prolific directors, Scorsese, who was raised Catholic, had ambitions of becoming a priest, attending seminary school as a teenager, USA Today reported.

After high school, he went on to New York University in the 1960s where he earned both his undergraduate and graduate degrees.

Martin Scorsese's Early Career

Director Michael Wadleigh (shirtless), editors Thelma Schoonmaker, and Martin Scorsese at the Woodstock Music Festival on August 16, 1969 in Woodstock
Scorsese directed his first critically acclaimed film in 1967, Who's That Knocking at My Door (first called I Call First). Harvey Keitel starred in the film and Thelma Schoonmaker helped edit — Scorsese would go on to collaborate with both of them on numerous occasions.

"I have no reservations in describing it as a great moment in American movies," Roger Ebert said of the film at the time.

Following Who's That Knocking at My Door, he was invited to work on the music documentary Woodstock alongside director Michael Wadleigh and Schoonmaker (above). Together, the team transformed more than 100 hours of raw footage from the famous 1969 concert into a three-hour movie that took home the Academy Award for Best Documentary.

Martin Scorsese's 'Mean Streets'

American film director Martin Scorsese sits in a cafe on Mulberry Street in Little Italy, during the making of his film, 'Mean Streets,' New York City, October 16, 1973
Scorsese's next big film would come in 1973's Mean Streets, which starred Keitel and Robert De Niro, who would go on to star in many of Scorsese's films and become a close and important friend in the director's life.

The two actually were aquatinted with one another as kids, as they both grew up in lower Manhattan, Vanity Fair noted.

Martin Scorsese on the Set of 'Taxi Driver'

Original film title: TAXI DRIVER. English title: TAXI DRIVER. Year: 1976. Director: MARTIN SCORSESE. Stars: MARTIN SCORSESE; ROBERT DE NIRO.
De Niro and Scorsese on the set of Taxi Driver in 1975. The film would be released in 1976 following the success of 1974's Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore.

Martin Scorsese and Julia Cameron

Martin Scorsese, who directed the film, and his wife, Julia, are on hand for the world premiere of ‘New York, New York' at Alice Tully Hall
Scorsese posing alongside his second wife, Julia Cameron, whom he married in 1976. The two share one daughter, Domenica Cameron-Scorsese.

He was married to Laraine Marie Brennan from 1965 to 1971; together they have daughter Catherine.

Martin Scorsese and Liza Minnelli

Liza Minnelli and Martin Scorsese circa 1977 in New York City
Scorsese and Liza Minnelli, whom he directed in the 1977 film New York, New York and Broadway musical The Act, which won her the Tony for best actress in a musical in 1978.

Martin Scorsese and Isabella Rossellini

American director Martin Scorsese with new wife, Italian actor Isabella Rossellini, at a Variety Clubs tribute to Rossellini's mother, Swedish actor Ingrid Bergman, Burbank, California
Following his divorce from Cameron, Scorsese married Italian actress Isabella Rossellini in 1979.

Martin Scorsese on the Set of 'Raging Bull'

American actor Robert de Niro with director Martin Scorsese on the set of his movie Raging Bull, based on the book by Jake LeMotta
Many regard 1980's Raging Bull as one of Scorsese's best films, but the road to making it was a long one. De Niro always wanted to adapt the autobiography of boxer Jake LaMotta into a movie, but Scorsese was not immediately convinced.

"Right before, we'd done Taxi Driver, so I was interested in anything he'd present to me, but ... I wasn't affected by the book at all," Scorsese said of De Niro's idea to make the film, per Entertainment Weekly.

Following a Labor Day trip to the Telluride Film Festival in 1978, a "physically and mentally exhausted" Scorsese found himself in a New York City hospital "bleeding from every orifice," Vanity Fair explained.

Doctors told the director that he had ​​no platelets in his blood as a result of the interactions between asthma medicines, other prospective drugs and cocaine — which he was using regularly at the time, the outlet explained.

During his recovery, De Niro visited his friend in the hospital and again attempted to pitch the film. Scorsese's health scare provided him with a new perspective that made the film more relatable and appealing to him.

"I couldn't understand Bob's obsession with it, until, finally, I went through that rough period of my own," Scorsese said, per Vanity Fair. "I came out the other side and woke up one day alive ... still breathing."

De Niro recalled, "Mostly I told him to do it or not do it, that we had to get real. That was the 'Come to Jesus' moment."

Martin Scorsese and Barbara De Fina

Barbara De Fina and Martin Scorsese during 63rd Annual Academy Awards
Scorsese wed producer Barbara De Fina in 1985; the pair split in 1991.

Martin Scorsese Directs 'Bad'

Popular American musician Michael Jackson (1958 - 2009) (center, without hat) shakes handswith an "Mini Max" played by Wesley Snipes as others watch during the filming of a scene in the long-form music video for his song 'Bad,' directed by Martin Scorsese, New York, New York, November 1986
Aside from his prolific career directing scripted films, Scorsese also continued to dabble in the music world. Following his work on Woodstock, he would go on to direct other music documentaries including 1978's The Last Waltz, 2008's Shine a Light, 2011's George Harrison: Living in the Material World and 2019's Rolling Thunder Revue.

In 1987, he would also direct two music videos: Michael Jackson's "Bad" (pictured) and the Band's Robbie Robertson's "Somewhere Down the Crazy River."

Martin Scorsese and 'The Last Temptation of Christ'

American actor Willem Dafoe with director Martin Scorsese on the set of his movie The Last Temptation of Christ
Scorsese on set with Willem Dafoe, who starred in 1988's The Last Temptation of Christ. Upon its release, the film was met with protest due to its depiction of Jesus Christ — including a sex scene.

Martin Scorsese Premieres 'Goodfellas'

Ray Liotta, Martin Scorsese and Paul Sorvino during "Goodfellas" New York City Premiere
Scorsese pictured at the New York City premiere of Goodfellas in 1990 alongside two of the film's late stars: Ray Liotta and Paul Sorvino.

Martin Scorsese and The Film Foundation

Director Sydney Pollack, director George Lucas, director Steven Spielberg and director Martin Scorsese attend the Press Conference to Announce the Formation of the Film Foundation to Preserve the American Film Heritage
In 1990, Scorsese founded The Film Foundation alongside directors Sydney Pollack, George Lucas, Steven Spielberg, Woody Allen, Francis Ford Coppola, Robert Redford and Stanley Kubrick. The non-profit is "dedicated to protecting and preserving motion picture history," per the website. Pictured: Pollack, Spielberg, Lucas and Scorsese at a press conference to announce the foundation's formation.

Martin Scorsese and His Family

Martin Scorsese, daughters and parents during 1991 Gold Metal Awards Honoring Martin Scorsese at National Arts Club in New York City
Scorsese with two of his daughters, Catherine (whom he shares with first wife Laraine Marie Brennan) and Domenica, and his parents at the 1991 Gold Metal Awards, where he was honored.

Martin Scorsese and Daughter Francesca

Martin Scorsese, Helen, Francesca during AOL and sesamestreet.com Team Up to Launch "Music Works," a Public Service Initiaive at Madison Square Garden Theatre
Scorsese and his current wife, Helen Morris, married in 1999 and welcomed daughter Francesca that year.

Martin Scorsese's 'Gangs of New York'

2002 Cannes Film Festival - Photocall For 'Gangs of New York' Cameron Diaz Martin Scorsese and Leonardo Di Caprio
Scorsese posing with Leonardo DiCaprio and Cameron Diaz — the stars of his 2002 film Gangs of New York — at the 55th Cannes Film Festival. DiCaprio has gone on to star in many of the director's films including Aviator, The Departed and The Wolf of Wall Street.

Martin Scorsese at the Golden Globes

Martin Scorsese at the 60th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles
Throughout his career, Scorsese has been recognized for his work on countless occasions, including with a Grammy Award, three Golden Globe Awards, four BAFTA Awards and an Oscar.

Martin Scorsese at the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Martin Scorsese poses with daughters Julia and Domenica Cameron (L) and wife Helen (R) at a ceremony honoring him with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
Scorsese alongside daughters Catherine and Domenica and his wife Helen in 2003 as he received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Martin Scorsese Wins an Oscar

Martin Scorsese accepts the Oscar for best director for his work on "The Departed" at the 79th Academy Awards
Scorsese won his first and only Oscar — so far — in 2007 for The Departed, taking home the award for Best Director.

Martin Scorsese Celebrates with Friends

Martin Scorsese (2nd from left), winner Best Director for ?The Departed? with presenters Francis Ford Coppola, Steven Spielberg and George Lucas during the The 79th Annual Academy Awards - Press Room at the Kodak Theatre in Los Angeles, California.
Scorsese with Francis Ford Coppola, Steven Spielberg and George Lucas, who all presented him with the Oscar.

Martin Scorsese at Kennedy Center Honors

The recipients of the 2007 Kennedy Center Honors (from L to R) US actor Steve Martin, pianist Leon Fleisher, Diana Ross, songwriter Brian Wilson and director Martin Scorsese pose for pictures at the State Department in Washington 01 December 2007 at the 30th Kennedy Center Honors artists' dinner
Scorsese was a recipient of the 2007 Kennedy Center Honors alongside Steve Martin, pianist Leon Fleisher, Diana Ross and songwriter Brian Wilson.

Martin Scorsese at the Emmy Awards

Martin Scorsese poses in the press room after winning the award for Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series during the 63rd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards
Scorsese at the 63rd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards in 2011, where he was awarded outstanding directing for a drama series for his work on the pilot of HBO's Boardwalk Empire. He has won a total of three Emmy Awards.

Martin Scorsese Meets Pope Francis

Pope Francis shakes hands with director Martin Scorsese,
After screening his film Silence, starring Andrew Garfield and Adam Driver, in Rome, Scorsese met Pope Francis in November 2016.

Martin Scorsese with Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro

Martin Scorsese, Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio attend The Museum Of Modern Art Film Benefit Presented By Chanel, A Tribute To Martin Scorsese at The Museum Of Modern Art
Scorsese, De Niro and DiCaprio at the Museum of Modern Art's 11th annual Film Benefit, which honored the director in 2018 in New York City.

Martin Scorsese Premieres 'The Irishman'

Al Pacino, Martin Scorsese and Robert De Niro attend "The Irishman" International Premiere and Closing Gala during the 63rd BFI London Film Festival
Al Pacino, Scorsese and De Niro at the international premiere of The Irishman at the 63rd BFI London Film Festival in 2019.

Martin Scorsese at the Rome Film Festival in 2019

Martin Scorsese (2ndL), his wife US producer Helen Morris (2ndR), their daughter Francesca Scorsese (R) and Scorsese's daughter Cathy Scorsese pose as they arrive for the premiere of his film "The Irishman" during the 14th Rome Film Festival
Most recently, Scorsese stepped out with his daughters Francesca and Catherine and his wife Helen at The Irishman premiere during the 14th Rome Film Festival in 2019.

