Martin Scorsese's Life in Photos

01 of 26 Martin Scorsese's New York City Upbringing Pierre Venant/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images Martin Scorsese was born on Nov. 17, 1942 in Queens, New York, before he and his family moved to Manhattan's Little Italy. Prior to becoming one of Hollywood's most prolific directors, Scorsese, who was raised Catholic, had ambitions of becoming a priest, attending seminary school as a teenager, USA Today reported. After high school, he went on to New York University in the 1960s where he earned both his undergraduate and graduate degrees.

02 of 26 Martin Scorsese's Early Career Warner Bros/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images Scorsese directed his first critically acclaimed film in 1967, Who's That Knocking at My Door (first called I Call First). Harvey Keitel starred in the film and Thelma Schoonmaker helped edit — Scorsese would go on to collaborate with both of them on numerous occasions. "I have no reservations in describing it as a great moment in American movies," Roger Ebert said of the film at the time. Following Who's That Knocking at My Door, he was invited to work on the music documentary Woodstock alongside director Michael Wadleigh and Schoonmaker (above). Together, the team transformed more than 100 hours of raw footage from the famous 1969 concert into a three-hour movie that took home the Academy Award for Best Documentary.

03 of 26 Martin Scorsese's 'Mean Streets' Jack Manning/New York Times Co./Getty Images Scorsese's next big film would come in 1973's Mean Streets, which starred Keitel and Robert De Niro, who would go on to star in many of Scorsese's films and become a close and important friend in the director's life. The two actually were aquatinted with one another as kids, as they both grew up in lower Manhattan, Vanity Fair noted.

04 of 26 Martin Scorsese on the Set of 'Taxi Driver' Album/Alamy Stock Photo De Niro and Scorsese on the set of Taxi Driver in 1975. The film would be released in 1976 following the success of 1974's Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore.

05 of 26 Martin Scorsese and Julia Cameron Bettmann Archive Scorsese posing alongside his second wife, Julia Cameron, whom he married in 1976. The two share one daughter, Domenica Cameron-Scorsese. He was married to Laraine Marie Brennan from 1965 to 1971; together they have daughter Catherine.

06 of 26 Martin Scorsese and Liza Minnelli Images Press/IMAGES/Getty Images Scorsese and Liza Minnelli, whom he directed in the 1977 film New York, New York and Broadway musical The Act, which won her the Tony for best actress in a musical in 1978.

07 of 26 Martin Scorsese and Isabella Rossellini Fotos International/Getty Images Following his divorce from Cameron, Scorsese married Italian actress Isabella Rossellini in 1979.

08 of 26 Martin Scorsese on the Set of 'Raging Bull' Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images Many regard 1980's Raging Bull as one of Scorsese's best films, but the road to making it was a long one. De Niro always wanted to adapt the autobiography of boxer Jake LaMotta into a movie, but Scorsese was not immediately convinced. "Right before, we'd done Taxi Driver, so I was interested in anything he'd present to me, but ... I wasn't affected by the book at all," Scorsese said of De Niro's idea to make the film, per Entertainment Weekly. Following a Labor Day trip to the Telluride Film Festival in 1978, a "physically and mentally exhausted" Scorsese found himself in a New York City hospital "bleeding from every orifice," Vanity Fair explained. Doctors told the director that he had ​​no platelets in his blood as a result of the interactions between asthma medicines, other prospective drugs and cocaine — which he was using regularly at the time, the outlet explained. During his recovery, De Niro visited his friend in the hospital and again attempted to pitch the film. Scorsese's health scare provided him with a new perspective that made the film more relatable and appealing to him. "I couldn't understand Bob's obsession with it, until, finally, I went through that rough period of my own," Scorsese said, per Vanity Fair. "I came out the other side and woke up one day alive ... still breathing." De Niro recalled, "Mostly I told him to do it or not do it, that we had to get real. That was the 'Come to Jesus' moment."

09 of 26 Martin Scorsese and Barbara De Fina Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images Scorsese wed producer Barbara De Fina in 1985; the pair split in 1991.

10 of 26 Martin Scorsese Directs 'Bad' Vinnie Zuffante/Hulton Archive/Getty Images Aside from his prolific career directing scripted films, Scorsese also continued to dabble in the music world. Following his work on Woodstock, he would go on to direct other music documentaries including 1978's The Last Waltz, 2008's Shine a Light, 2011's George Harrison: Living in the Material World and 2019's Rolling Thunder Revue. In 1987, he would also direct two music videos: Michael Jackson's "Bad" (pictured) and the Band's Robbie Robertson's "Somewhere Down the Crazy River."

11 of 26 Martin Scorsese and 'The Last Temptation of Christ' Universal Pictures/Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images Scorsese on set with Willem Dafoe, who starred in 1988's The Last Temptation of Christ. Upon its release, the film was met with protest due to its depiction of Jesus Christ — including a sex scene.

12 of 26 Martin Scorsese Premieres 'Goodfellas' Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images Scorsese pictured at the New York City premiere of Goodfellas in 1990 alongside two of the film's late stars: Ray Liotta and Paul Sorvino.

14 of 26 Martin Scorsese and His Family Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images Scorsese with two of his daughters, Catherine (whom he shares with first wife Laraine Marie Brennan) and Domenica, and his parents at the 1991 Gold Metal Awards, where he was honored.

15 of 26 Martin Scorsese and Daughter Francesca Sylvain Gaboury/FilmMagic Scorsese and his current wife, Helen Morris, married in 1999 and welcomed daughter Francesca that year.

16 of 26 Martin Scorsese's 'Gangs of New York' Alan Davidson/Shutterstock Scorsese posing with Leonardo DiCaprio and Cameron Diaz — the stars of his 2002 film Gangs of New York — at the 55th Cannes Film Festival. DiCaprio has gone on to star in many of the director's films including Aviator, The Departed and The Wolf of Wall Street.

17 of 26 Martin Scorsese at the Golden Globes Frank Micelotta/ImageDirect Throughout his career, Scorsese has been recognized for his work on countless occasions, including with a Grammy Award, three Golden Globe Awards, four BAFTA Awards and an Oscar.

18 of 26 Martin Scorsese at the Hollywood Walk of Fame Vince Bucci/Getty Images Scorsese alongside daughters Catherine and Domenica and his wife Helen in 2003 as he received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

19 of 26 Martin Scorsese Wins an Oscar AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill Scorsese won his first and only Oscar — so far — in 2007 for The Departed, taking home the award for Best Director.

20 of 26 Martin Scorsese Celebrates with Friends Lester Cohen/Getty Scorsese with Francis Ford Coppola, Steven Spielberg and George Lucas, who all presented him with the Oscar.

21 of 26 Martin Scorsese at Kennedy Center Honors NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images Scorsese was a recipient of the 2007 Kennedy Center Honors alongside Steve Martin, pianist Leon Fleisher, Diana Ross and songwriter Brian Wilson.

22 of 26 Martin Scorsese at the Emmy Awards Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Scorsese at the 63rd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards in 2011, where he was awarded outstanding directing for a drama series for his work on the pilot of HBO's Boardwalk Empire. He has won a total of three Emmy Awards.

23 of 26 Martin Scorsese Meets Pope Francis L'Osservatore Romano/Pool Photo via AP After screening his film Silence, starring Andrew Garfield and Adam Driver, in Rome, Scorsese met Pope Francis in November 2016.

24 of 26 Martin Scorsese with Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro Paul Bruinooge/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images Scorsese, De Niro and DiCaprio at the Museum of Modern Art's 11th annual Film Benefit, which honored the director in 2018 in New York City.

25 of 26 Martin Scorsese Premieres 'The Irishman' Mike Marsland/WireImage Al Pacino, Scorsese and De Niro at the international premiere of The Irishman at the 63rd BFI London Film Festival in 2019.