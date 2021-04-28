Martin Scorsese Guesses ‘Feminine Items’ in Hilarious TikTok with Daughter Francesca

Director Martin Scorsese went viral after guessing items from bobby pins to eyelash curlers in a TikTok video with his daughter

Martin Scorsese can officially add TikTok star to his already impressive resume.

On Tuesday, the filmmaker made an appearance on his daughter Francesca Scorsese's TikTok where she quizzed him on his knowledge of "feminine items."

In the clip called "Having my dad guess feminine items pt. 1," the 21-year-old goes over a series of photos showing cosmetic products like an eyelash curler, nipple pasties, and a bobby pin.

In the caption for her video, Francesca revealed that her 78-year-old father "actually did much better than I thought!!"

First trying to guess the eyelash curler, the director says the product is something "for your eyes" before assuming the item to be mascera. After easily recognizing a bobby pin, Martin hilariously tells Francesca that she is "wasting his time."

But the father of three girls becomes stumped when he's presented with nipple pasties that he mistakes for earbuds and guesses a menstrual cup to be "a flagon?"

Martin Scorsese and Francesca Scorsese Credit: Jim Spellman/Getty Images

Francesca giggles as her dad continues to struggle, guessing a scrunchie to be "some sort of weird pillow."

Though this was the Oscar-winning director's in-person debut on his daughter's TikTok, it wasn't the first time Francesca has mentioned him on the social media platform.

Last year, she shared several hilarious caricatures of her famous father on her TikTok saying, "I DIED MAKING THIS 😂😭."