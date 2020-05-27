Martin Scorsese is filming a self-isolation movie from his home for the BBC's Lockdown Culture series

Martin Scorsese Shoots a Self-Made Isolation Film from His New York City Home for the BBC

There's no rest in sight for Martin Scorsese.

The famed director, 77, has filmed a self-shot short film from his New York City home for the BBC series Lockdown Culture with Mary Beard.

In it, The Irishman director sheds light on what the lockdown in New York City has meant to him, and how he’s spent the extra time at home. In addition, director Lee Daniels (The Butler) will also appear in the episode to explore how isolation has made filmmakers more creative.

“What I look forward to in the future is carrying with me what I have been forced to learn in these circumstances,” Scorsese said in a statement. “It is essential. The people you love. Being able to take care of them and be with them as much as you can.”

Beard, who is hosting, said Scorsese “makes a wonderful end to the series. We see him at home, thinking about lockdown through the lens of classic movies, like Hitchcock’s The Wrong Man.”

“But what’s really clever is that this great Hollywood luminary also gets us to look at Hitchcock again and afresh through the lends of our current predicament,” Beard continued. “I was absolutely over the moon when he agreed to do it for us. It feels a bit like hosting a little premiere. And it all contributes to a pretty amazing finale.”

Other artists have participated in the BBC series including The Handmaid’s Tale author Margaret Atwood.