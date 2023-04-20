Martin Lawrence Says Jamie Foxx Is 'Doing Better' After Medical Complication

Martin Lawrence is speaking out about Jamie Foxx, who has been hospitalized in Georgia since April 11 following what his daughter called a "medical complication.

Details on his medical condition have not been released, but on Thursday, Lawrence told Extra during an interview at his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony that, "I hear he's doing better… My prayers go out for him every night and just wishing the best for him, one of the best that we got in Hollywood.

"Not only one of the best entertainers but a good person," Lawrence, 58, added.

The 55-year-old actor continues to receive medical care, with a source telling PEOPLE on Friday that he was steadily improving as he continued to recover.

Foxx was in Georgia to film Netflix's Back in Action.

Filming resumed soon after on the set of the film with Cameron Diaz and Glenn Close.

Due to his hospitalization, one stunt double stood in for Foxx and a second individual served as a photo double for the Academy Award-winning actor. The actor was last seen filming on April 10.

The actor's daughter Corinne Foxx first let fans know of her father's health condition on April 12 when she revealed that he'd sustained "a medical complication" the previous day. She did not share details of Foxx's state or what caused his health emergency.

"We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday," Corinne, 29, wrote in a statement written on behalf of the Foxx family.

"Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers," the statement read. "The family asks for privacy during this time."

A representative for Foxx has not responded to PEOPLE's request for comment.