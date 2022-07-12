Three months after Will Smith's Oscars incident, Martin Lawrence tells Ebony magazine that he still wants to make "at least" one more Bad Boys movie

Martin Lawrence Wants Bad Boys 4 to Still Happen Despite Will Smith Incident: 'We Got One More'

Martin Lawrence has his sights set on another Bad Boys movie.

In an interview with Ebony for the magazine's July cover story, the 57-year-old actor and comedian says he's "got one more" installment in the pipeline, "at least."

The franchise kicked off in 1995 and has so far produced two sequels alongside his co-headliner Will Smith.

A fourth movie would come after Smith, 53, made headlines for slapping Chris Rock in the face at the 2022 Academy Awards. According to Ebony, Lawrence "dismisses speculation" that the next Bad Boys is canceled as a result of the incident.

Of the original, Lawrence reflected, "For us to come together and prove that we can deliver, and we can pull people into the box office — that two Black stars, two sitcom stars, could make money at the box office [was huge]."

"I didn't go to college, so I felt TV was my college years," he also said. "I felt with movies, I had graduated; it was just different."

At the Oscars in March, Smith walked onto the stage and hit Rock, 57, over a joke made about his wife's shaved head. (Jada Pinkett Smith lives with alopecia, and Smith said in a statement days later that the punch line was "too much for me to bear" and he "reacted emotionally.")

Smith also won an award moments after, giving a tear-filled speech in front of a stunned audience as he accepted Best Actor for his role in King Richard.

The I Am Legend actor has since apologized to Rock, 57, and he later resigned from the Academy, which then banned him from attending its ceremonies for the next decade.

In his statement about resigning, Smith said, "I deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work. I am heartbroken. I want to put the focus back on those who deserve attention for their achievements and allow the Academy to get back to the incredible work it does to support creativity and artistry in film."

He concluded at the time, "Change takes time and I am committed to doing the work to ensure that I never again allow violence to overtake reason."

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence star in Columbia Pictures' BAD BOYS FOR LIFE Will Smith and Martin Lawrence in Bad Boys for Life (2020) | Credit: Columbia Pictures

Meanwhile, the latest movie in the Bad Boys franchise, 2020's Bad Boys for Life, follows Smith's and Lawrence's characters, Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett, as old-school cops taking down the leader of a Miami drug cartel.

Combined, the three Bad Boys films, including 2003's Bad Boys II, made more than $840 million at worldwide box offices.

In January 2020, a fourth movie was announced with Chris Bremner again tasked with the script, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The same outlet later reported this past April that Smith had been given about 40 pages of the in-progress script treatment prior to the Oscars, and cited a source saying the movie was on hold.