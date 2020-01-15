Martin Lawrence Makes Return to Spotlight at Bad Boys 3 Premiere with Fiancée and Daughters

Martin Lawrence spent the Bad Boys for Life premiere surrounded by the good girls of his life.

On Tuesday, the actor, 54, brought along his fiancée Roberta Moradfar, 38, to the Los Angeles event for the third installment in the action franchise, his first major onscreen role since 2011.

Lawrence was also joined on the red carpet by his three daughters: Jasmine Page, 24, Iyanna Faith, 19, and Amara Trinity, 17.

Re-teaming with costar Will Smith, Lawrence reprises his role as Miami cop Marcus Burnett in the sequel, which comes 25 years after the hit original film and 17 years after the second entry.

Lawrence, known for his ’90s sitcom Martin and other film work, last appeared as a lead in 2011’s Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son. Since then, he also starred alongside Kelsey Grammer in the short-lived 2014 FX series Partners.

Image zoom Jasmine Page Lawrence, Martin Lawrence, Roberta Moradfar, Amara Trinity Lawrence and Iyanna Faith Lawrence John Salangsang/Variety/Shutterstock

Image zoom Martin Lawrence and Roberta Moradfar Kevin Winter/Getty

Lawrence — who was previously married to reality star Shamicka Gibbs and former Miss Virginia Patricia Southall — proposed to Moradfar in 2017.

Confirming the news on Instagram at the time, the bride-to-be posted an adorable photo collage featuring her stunning new rock.

“And I said ‘YES!’” she wrote, adding that it “marks a huge milestone in my life.” She ended the post with hashtags including #LoveofMyLife and #M❤️R. The couple’s initials are also etched into the bottom of her engagement ring.

Image zoom [ent-hotlink id="18542" href="https://people.com/tag/will-smith/" title="Will Smith"] and Martin Lawrence in Bad Boys for Life Kyle Kaplan

Last month, Lawrence and Smith, 51, spoke about their excitement in reuniting for the long-awaited Bad Boys sequel. The movie also stars Charles Melton, Alexander Ludwig and Vanessa Hudgens, who walked Tuesday’s red carpet solo after her recent split from longtime boyfriend Austin Butler.

“It’s been really special,” Smith said during their appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “We just got back. We shot some pieces in Atlanta, and just people seeing us together on the street — there’s like this really magical thing with Bad Boys. I didn’t know people had that kind of energy toward it.”

Lawrence added: “Well we’re back! We’re here!”

Bad Boys for Life is in theaters on Friday.