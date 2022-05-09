Martin Freeman Says He Felt 'Quite a Gap' Filming Black Panther Sequel Without Chadwick Boseman

Despite Chadwick Boseman's absence, Martin Freeman says, "I think, and I hope, that we've made a good film" in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, out Nov. 11

In a recent interview with Collider, the 50-year-old actor shared that despite the "scores and scores of people on set, joined in this endeavor to make" the sequel to 2018's Black Panther, "there's also no question that, at the heart of it, there's quite a gap now, and you felt it."

Boseman, who played the titular Black Panther/T'Challa, died in August 2020 at age 43 after a private, four-year battle with colon cancer.

Instead, the film "will explore the world of Wakanda and the rich characters introduced in the first film," Feige said.

Freeman, who reprises his role as CIA agent Everett K. Ross, said in his interview with Collider that making the sequel was "fun" and "enjoyable," and he has "full respect [for director/co-writer] Ryan Coogler and everybody else, who's sweating and bleeding to get this thing done properly."

"But it was odd," he admitted. "Of course, it was odd with Chadwick not being there. There's no way around that. I think everyone would find it pretty strange and sad, but at the same time, life things don't just end. It's not like, 'Well, that's that's happened, so we just all have to go off and never do it again.' "

When Boseman died, Freeman said, "I thought, 'Okay, well, maybe there just won't be another [movie].' "

"But there are still other stories to tell within that world and other great characters," he noted. "I think, and I hope, that we've made a good film. I trust Ryan Coogler a lot."

During a March appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Angela Bassett opened up about the emotional experience of filming without Boseman and reflected on her former costar's legacy. (In the original Bassett, 63, played Ramonda, the Queen Mother of Wakanda.)

"He was such an example. Such a leader, amazing talent, we all know that. Big heart, great intellect, and we hope to just raise his standard," the Oscar nominee told host Ellen DeGeneres.

Of the film itself, Bassett teased, "It is going to be amazing. It is going to top [the original]."