Martha Stewart Shades Felicity Huffman's Prison Attire: 'She Looked Pretty Schlumpy'

Martha Stewart had a few words to share about Felicity Huffman‘s prison attire.

The home decor mogul, 78, spoke about the former Desperate Housewives actress, 56, at Vanity Fair’s 6th Annual New Establishment Summit on Tuesday in Beverly Hills.

Stewart was asked by CNN’s Brian Stelter if she thought Huffman had learned anything in prison, to which Stewart suggested, “She should style her outfit a little bit more.”

“She looked pretty schlumpy,” Stewart added, referring to photos of Huffman in her prison attire.

She continued, “She made a horrible mistake, and she’s experiencing what happens.”

Stewart served five months in prison and five months of home confinement in 2004 for lying about the sale of a stock that she owned.

Martha Stewart on Felicity Huffman: “She should style her outfit a little bit more. She looked pretty schlumpy. She made a horrible mistake, and she’s experiencing what happens.” #VFSummit pic.twitter.com/zlQrvKv4gO — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) October 22, 2019

RELATED: Martha Stewart Details Her ‘Horrifying’ Prison Experience: ‘No One Should Have to Go Through That’

In 2017, Stewart told Katie Couric on an episode of her self-titled podcast that the prison experience was “horrifying.”

“It was horrifying, and no one, no one should have to go through that kind of indignity really except for murderers, and there are a few other categories, but no one should have to go through that,” Stewart said at the time. “It’s a very, very awful thing.”

Huffman reported to prison last Tuesday to serve a 14-day sentence for her involvement in the college admissions scandal. She is expected to finish her sentence on Oct. 27.

Image zoom Felicity Huffman; Martha Stewart

The actress was photographed for the first time since she entered prison last week wearing a green prison uniform at the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California.

RELATED: Felicity Huffman’s Life in Prison: From 5 a.m. Wake Up Calls to Weekend Family Visits

PEOPLE confirmed her husband William H. Macy visited the low-security correctional institution for female offenders along with their daughter Georgia, 17.

The actress’ family, which also includes their daughter Sophia, 19, are allowed to visit Huffman on Saturdays and Sundays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. local time.

RELATED VIDEO: U.S. Attorney Says He’ll Likely Push for Lori Loughlin to Get Harsher Sentence Than Felicity Huffman

In May, Huffman pleaded guilty to paying disgraced admissions consultant Rick Singer $15,000 to have a proctor change daughter Sophia’s SAT answers after she took the test.

On Sept. 13, the Emmy-winning actress was sentenced to 14 days in federal prison, plus a $30,000 fine, 250 hours of community service and a year of supervised release.

A source in Huffman’s circle recently told PEOPLE she is ready to pay her societal debts. “She’s embarrassed and just ready to get this behind her,” the source said, adding, “She wants to serve her time and move forward.”