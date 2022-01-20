"I couldn't stop thinking of him as Hannibal Lecter," Martha Stewart said of her split with actor Anthony Hopkins

Martha Stewart Reveals Why She Broke Up with Anthony Hopkins

Martha Stewart broke up with Anthony Hopkins over one of his most notable movie roles.

While on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Wednesday, Stewart played a rendition of "Two Truths and a Lie" called "Where's The Lie, Martha?" During the segment, Stewart revealed the reason she called it quits with The Father actor.

"I dated Sir Anthony Hopkins but broke up with him because I couldn't stop thinking of him as Hannibal Lecter," the clue read. DeGeneres categorized it as a "lie,", but Stewart revealed that it is indeed true.

"I have a big scary house in Maine that's way by itself on a hundred acres in the forest," Stewart shared. "I couldn't even imagine taking Anthony Hopkins there."

She added, "All I could think of was him eating, you know..."

Hopkins notably portrayed Hannibal Lecter, a serial killer who ate his victims, in The Silence of the Lambs, which was released in 1991. He went on to win an Academy Award for Best Actor in 1992 for the role.

The Martha Knows Best star didn't reveal when she dated Hopkins, but she briefly spoke on their relationship during an interview with Howard Stern back in 2006.

She said at the time, per IMDB, "Oh, I loved him, but he was... scary. I was going to invite him up to Maine; I have this beautiful home in Maine... but then I reconsidered because I saw that movie again."

"Do you want someone eating your brain while you are sitting in your beautiful dining room in Maine?" she asked, adding, "I would have probably had a very nice relationship with Anthony Hopkins, but I couldn't get past the Lecter thing."

Stewart revealed in December that she's dating someone special, but refrained from naming names.

She opened up about her dating life on an episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, sharing that she heard from "quite a few" famous eligible bachelors in her direct messages after posting her "thirst trap" photo last summer.

While Stewart admitted she didn't get any dates out of it in the end, her single status didn't last long.

When asked by host Andy Cohen if she's dating someone now, Stewart said, "No" before clarifying, "I shouldn't say no. I mean yes, but I'm not going to tell you."