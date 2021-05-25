Martha Stewart Documentary Coming to Netflix from Director R.J. Cutler

R.J. Cutler is known for directing Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry for Apple TV+

Martha Stewart's life story is coming to Netflix.

The streamer landed a deal last week for a documentary about the lifestyle expert's history, a Netflix spokesperson confirms to PEOPLE. The project's official logline reads, "An untitled documentary feature about the life and times of Martha Stewart."

The documentary will be directed by R.J. Cutler, who also helmed Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry for Apple TV+.

The Oscar-nominated director had been shopping the idea of an all-access look into Stewart's life to several studios, Variety reported.

Details about what aspects of Stewart's life the documentary will dive into have not been released, but Variety reported that it will likely follow her life as a babysitter and teen model before her rise to fame.

The growth of her Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia and her 2004 prison sentence will also presumably be part of the story, Variety reported.

A rep for Stewart did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Martha Stewart | Credit: Getty Images

In 2003, the biographical drama Martha, Inc.: The Story of Martha Stewart examined the business tycoon's story, including her insider trading charges — though the film was made before she was convicted for the crime.

Cutler is no stranger to the world of documentary filmmaking. His first film as a producer — 1993's The War Room, which followed Bill Clinton's presidential campaign — was nominated for an Academy Award.

He's also been nominated for multiple Emmys. He has a 2001 Outstanding Non-Fiction Program win for American High.