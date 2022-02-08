10 Married or Engaged Celebrity Couples Who Were Nominated for Oscars in the Same Year
These talented couples were nominated for Academy Awards in the same year — even a few, like 2022 nominees Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons, for working on the same project!
1932: Alfred Lunt and Lynn Fontanne
In 1932, acting couple Lunt and Fontanne made history when they were both nominated for Academy Awards in the same year. They were each nominated for Best Actor and Actress awards after appearing together in The Guardsman.
1940: Vivien Leigh and Laurence Olivier
Leigh and Olivier are two of the most legendary actors of all time, so it's no wonder that the pair were both nominated for awards — and just months before their 1940 wedding!
Leigh won the award for Best Actress (the first British woman to do so!) for her role as Scarlett O'Hara in Gone with the Wind, while Olivier was nominated for playing Heathcliff in Wuthering Heights.
The pair's epic Hollywood romance lasted from 1940 to 1960, when the pair divorced.
1964: Rachel Roberts and Rex Harrison
The acting pair — who married in 1962 and divorced in 1971 — were both nominated the 1964 Academy Awards. Roberts was up for Best Actress for This Sporting Life and her husband for Best Actor for Cleopatra.
1967: Richard Burton and Elizabeth Taylor
Richard Burton and Elizabeth Taylor collaborated on 11 films together throughout their infamous relationship, and both were nominated in 1967 for their starring roles in Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? Taylor won the trophy for Best Actress, though her husband did not nab the Best Actor win.
1969: Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward
Newman and Woodward — who were married for 50 years from 1958 until Newman's death in 2008 — were nominated in 1969 for their respective work on Rachel, Rachel. Woodward was nominated for Best Actress, while her husband was nominated as a producer for Best Picture.
1975: John Cassavetes and Gena Rowlands
The couple had been married for more than two decades when they were both nominated for Academy Awards in 1975. Rowlands was nominated for Best Actress for her role in A Woman Under the Influence, and her husband received a nomination for directing the film. The pair remained married until Cassavetes' death in 1989.
1997: Joel Coen and Frances McDormand
In 1997, actress McDormand and her writer/director husband Coen won Academy Awards for their work on Fargo — McDormand for Best Actress and Coen for Best Original Screenplay. The pair have been married since 1984.
2016: Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander
Before Fassbender and Vikander tied the knot in 2017, the ultra-private pair were both nominated for Oscars in 2016. Vikander won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in The Danish Girl; Fassbender was nominated for Best Actor for his role in Steve Jobs, but didn't take home the Oscar.
2022: Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem
The pair, who have been married since 2010, are both nominated for Academy Awards in 2022. Cruz is nominated for Best Actress for her role in Parallel Mothers, while her husband of more than a decade is nominated for Best Actor for his role as Desi Arnaz in Being the Ricardos.
2022: Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons
Dunst and fiancé Plemons are both nominated for the very first time in 2022, and they're nominated for acting in the same film. Dunst is up for Best Supporting Actress and Plemons for Best Supporting Actor for their roles in The Power of the Dog.