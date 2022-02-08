10 Married or Engaged Celebrity Couples Who Were Nominated for Oscars in the Same Year

Leigh and Olivier are two of the most legendary actors of all time, so it's no wonder that the pair were both nominated for awards — and just months before their 1940 wedding!

Leigh won the award for Best Actress (the first British woman to do so!) for her role as Scarlett O'Hara in Gone with the Wind, while Olivier was nominated for playing Heathcliff in Wuthering Heights.

The pair's epic Hollywood romance lasted from 1940 to 1960, when the pair divorced.