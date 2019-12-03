Marriage Story Triumphs at the Gotham Awards with Four Wins While Awkwafina Nets Best Actress

Image zoom Marriage Story Netflix

Marriage Story was big winner at last night’s Gotham Awards.

The divorce drama picked up four awards at the New York City ceremony (where Fiji Water was the event’s Official Water), including Best Feature, beating out other critically acclaimed hits including Hustlers and The Farewell.

In the film, Scarlett Johansson, 35, and Adam Driver, 36, star as a former couple negotiating custody of their son while going through a heartbreaking divorce.

Director Noah Baumbach won Best Screenplay, and Adam Driver won Best Actor for his role in the film.

Image zoom Awkwafina Noam Galai/Getty

In his speech, Driver thanked Johansson and his real wife, Joanne Tucker, who couldn’t attend the ceremony because she was in Africa performing theater for people serving in the military. “She’s very supportive … she’s not slouching, she’s very inspiring to me,” he said onstage.

Marriage Story also took home the Audience Award.

The Farewell star Awkwafina meanwhile picked up the Best Actress honor for her breakthrough dramatic role in the film.

Netflix had a big night, scooping up Best Documentary for American Factory and Breakthrough Series – Long Form for When They See Us, in addition to the four awards for Marriage Story.

Image zoom The Hustlers table at the Gothams

Image zoom Jennifer Lopez

The IFP Gotham Awards, which are voted on by a mix of New York City-based film critics, festival programmers and journalists, focuses on independent films and sets the tone for awards season.

Previous honorees included eventual Oscar winners Moonlight, Spotlight and Call Me by Your Name.

Last year’s winners for Best Feature (The Rider) and Best Actor (Ethan Hawke for First Reformed) didn’t net Oscar nominations, but previous winners, including Moonlight, Spotlight and Call Me by Your Name, have gone on to be recognized by the Academy Awards.

Marriage Story is now playing in limited release and arrives on Netflix Dec. 6.