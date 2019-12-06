Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver's Marriage Story Lands on Netflix to Raves: 'Film of the Year'

Within just hours of its Netflix release, Marriage Story is already a big hit with viewers.

The divorce drama, which began streaming on Netflix Friday, stars Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver as a former couple negotiating custody of their son while going through a heartbreaking divorce.

Earlier this month, the Noah Baumbach-directed film picked up four wins at the Gotham Awards and it’s also been getting rave reviews from critics and social media users.

“Marriage story is the only film of the year,” wrote one fan on Twitter, going so far as to call the movie a “masterpiece.”

Praising the performances from the film’s two stars, another quipped, “Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver invented acting in 2019 with marriage story.”

“If you’re a Baumbach fan, watch MARRIAGE STORY. If you’re not a Baumbach fan, watch MARRIAGE STORY. If you don’t even know who Noah Baumbach is, watch MARRIAGE STORY,” wrote a third Twitter user.

Image zoom Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver Netflix

Laura Dern’s performance in the film has also gotten positive reviews — and one fan went so far as to share their own experience seeing the film in theaters, just in case everybody’s viewings at home weren’t as spirited.

“if you’re watching marriage story on netflix i want you to imagine an entire theater of people bursting out laughing in the most loving way when laura dern first appears on screen, because i experienced it. twice. it’s my gift to you,” wrote one Twitter user.

Many on social media are also commenting on how the film, and its stars, are worthy of receiving Academy Awards.

“Scarlett johansson deserves an oscar for her performance in marriage story,” wrote one fan, as a second commented, “If Scarlett doesn’t win an oscar for Marriage Story I’m suing @TheAcademy.”

“MARRIAGE STORY BROKE ME. THE ACTING, THE SCRIPT, THE MUSIC ARE ALL PERFECT. GIVE THEM ALL THE ACADEMY AWARDS,” added another very passionate fan.

In a similar vein, yet another social media user remarked that “everything about this movie is so perfect.”

“It touched me deeply. scarlett johansson and adam driver did an amazing job together. i cried because of their phenomenal performances,” the Twitter user continued. “They deserve all the awards.”

Marriage Story is currently streaming on Netflix.