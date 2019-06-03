Marlon Wayans Wishes Happy Pride to 19-Year-Old Daughter: 'Wouldn't Change One Thing About You'

Marlon Wayans is one proud dad.

The comedian and actor, 46, posted a sweet message for his oldest child Amai, 19, on Instagram wishing her a happy pride. The caption came with a shot of Amai sitting on the ground and showing off the rainbow-colored sole of her foot. Wayans posted the shot on the second day of Pride Month, which celebrates the LGBTQI community.

“Happy pride 🌈 to my pride and joy. I wouldn’t change one effing thing about you. Love you to the moon around the sun through the galaxies and back again,” Wayans wrote.

Wayans shares Amai and her 17-year-old brother Shawn with ex-wife Angelica Zachary. The two split in 2013.

Along with the message, Wayans defended his daughter and his support when some fans started leaving negative comments on the photo, first caught by Comments by Celebs.

When one user wrote that his daughter is “not old enough to understand what that’s really all about,” Wayans took him to task.

“She’s 19. She’s who she is until or until she don’t choose different. Love her for her not what i want her to be,” Wayans responded.

Later, another user shared a message of support and suggested that Wayans could delete the negative comments from the post entirely in order “keep this happy.” But Wayans had a good reason for leaving the negativity.

“I thought of erasing them but I need the world to see the ignorance that still exists,” he responded. “Objective without obstacles is a worthless triumph. We all will some day get to unconditional love. Because of my daughter I am one step closer. I am not God, I don’t judge I just LOVE. And still pray for the haters because I refuse to judge them too I just love.”