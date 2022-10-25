Marlon Wayans Says Comedies Like 'White Chicks' Are 'Needed' in Today's Cancel Culture Climate

2004's White Chicks featured Marlon Wayans and Shawn Wayans as undercover FBI agents who pose as white women to solve a number of kidnappings

By Staff Author
Published on October 25, 2022 02:07 PM
Marlon Wayans
Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Marlon Wayans says he's not going to stop telling jokes the way he wants to.

During a recent interview with BuzzFeed, Wayans, 50, said that films like his 2004 comedy White Chicks are "needed" when asked whether the film could thrive in today's pop culture environment.

"I don't know what planet we're on, where you think people don't need laughter, and that people need to be censored and canceled," Wayans told BuzzFeed. "If a joke is gonna get me canceled, thank you for doing me that favor."

In reaction to the idea of cancel culture, the writer and actor, who wrote and starred in White Chicks along with his brother Shawn Wayans, told the outlet that he finds it "sad that society is in this place where we can't laugh anymore."

In White Chicks, the brothers played undercover FBI agents who pose as white women to solve a number of kidnappings.

"I ain't listening to this damn generation. I ain't listening to these folks: These scared-ass people, these scared executives," Wayans added. "Y'all do what you want to do? Great. I'm still gonna tell my jokes the way I tell them. And if you want to make some money, jump on board. And if not, then I'll find a way to do it myself."

Wayans added that he recommended to Priah Ferguson, who costars in his new Netflix movie The Curse of Bridge Hollow, to watch White Chicks as preparation for their new film. Overall, the star appeared confident that his audience will continue to appreciate his work moving forward.

"I know my audience. My audience comes to my shows every weekend and they leave feeling great and laughing," he told BuzzFeed. "One thing about the Wayans, we've always told the worst joke the best way."

white chicks
Marlon Wayans and his brother Shawn in White Chicks. Everett

In July 2021, Wayans revealed in an Instagram post that he and brother Shawn conceptualized White Chicks together after looking at a magazine cover of Paris Hilton and Nicky Hilton.

"Funny story one day my brother [Shawn] calls me at 3 a.m. saying 'Marlon we should play white chicks,' " the actor recalled in a caption on Instagram, alongside a photo of him and Paris snapped at FOX's Tubi & TikTok Live Long-Form Reunion event in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

In response, Marlon said he asked Shawn, "You high?"

The next day, Shawn showed Marlon a magazine with Paris and Nicky on the cover.

"[He] said we should play gurls like this," Marlon, 48, remembered. "I immediately got it. They were so big and was the gateway to pop culture send up."

"We did that film in good spirit to celebrate a special time in all of our lives," Marlon said. "So thank you Paris and Nicky for being muses. Love ya."

The actor added at the time, "When we do #whitechicks2 'Let's go shopping' 🛍."

