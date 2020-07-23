"You will always be my glue. Miss you," Marlon Wayans wrote on his Instagram

Marlon Wayans Mourns the Death of His Mom in Touching Tributes: 'You Will Always Be My First Love'

Marlon Wayans is honoring his late mother, Elvira, on what would've been her 82nd birthday.

The 48-year-old comedian, who shares the same birthday as his mom, posted two touching tributes to the family matriarch on his Instagram Thursday, writing, "Losing you shattered me into 1000 pieces I’m putting myself back together piece by piece."

"You will always be my glue. Miss you," he captioned a photo of the two of them together. "Today i celebrate for the both of. In the midst of this hurt... i just love you ma. #missyou."

He added, "i accomplished so much, made you so proud... but now i got angel to lift me. #loveofmylife #bdaygotl s— ma, i gave you all my bdays... wth do i do now 😂 millions of weetahs sugtas and homies #myfirstmylastmyeverything rest well."

The Scary Movie star followed up the moving post with a throwback picture of himself as a baby with his mother, captioning the shot, "Everytime i seen this woman i smiled."

"I see her in every woman... the greatness you all behold. The joy you can always share. The sweetness and affection we all possess but we’re to damaged to just let go. Thank u ma for gifting me pure love. You will always be my first love happy bday woman. Baby boy misses you," he wrote.

A mother of 10, Elvira's children — Marlon, Keenan, Damon, Shawn, Dwayne, Kim, Nadia, Elvira, Diedre and Vonnie — are known producers, writers and performers in the entertainment industry. The family have collaborated on a number of famous projects, including I’m Gonna Git You Sucka, Hollywood Shuffle and The Wayans Bros.

“I credit my mom a lot because although she had 10 children, we all had our time and space to be the baby,” Marlon said during 2004 interview with The Oprah Winfrey Show with his siblings. “She made us all feel loved.”

“She's like the most amazing woman," Shawn, 49, said of their mom. “They don’t make them like that no more. That is a strong woman.”