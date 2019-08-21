Marlon Wayans Thinks Fans 'Deserve' a White Chicks Sequel: 'I Love the Movie'

Marlon Wayans’ White Chicks costar Terry Crews stirred up talks of a second installment earlier this summer when he told Andy Cohen that he and Shawn Wayans are “getting it going.”

Though Marlon, 47, shared on Instagram that no set plans are in place for a sequel to the 2004 comedy, that doesn’t mean he isn’t down for one.

“It depends on a lot of different factors, but off the top, I’m passionate about it,” he tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue. “I love the movie.”

Marlon even got practice dressing as a woman again in his latest film, Netflix’s Sextuplets, in which he plays six siblings. “It took seven hours of makeup, and I took an hour and a half to take the makeup off,” he says of the transformation.

Despite the demanding shooting schedule, the comedic actor would gladly reprise his White Chicks role, which had him and his younger brother Shawn dressing in whiteface and blonde wigs to impersonate two women after an FBI mix-up.

“I think it should’ve been a franchise,” Marlon says. “The audience definitely deserves a part two.”

And with Crews, 51, already on board, Marlon feels a White Chicks 2 could happen. “If Terry asks,” he says, “Terry probably gets it.”

In the meantime, the Marlon star has plenty going on to keep him busy.

“I have a concert Sept. 14 at the MGM National Harbor theater in D.C., and then I’m on the road every weekend doing shows,” Marlon says. “Weekdays I’ll be home working on my new TV show, and I’m writing my next movie and preparing for my next standup special.”

Sextuplets is streaming now on Netflix.