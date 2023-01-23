Marlee Matlin and Other Sundance Film Festival Jurors Walk Out of Premiere Over Captioning Malfunction

One of the festival’s jurors, Marlee Matlin, was provided with a faulty closed captioning device

By
Julia Moore
Julia Moore

Julia Moore is a digital news writer at PEOPLE. She recently received a Bachelor's in in Journalism from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism, and has been an avid PEOPLE reader for years.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 23, 2023 11:08 AM
Marlee Matlin Shutterstock Sundance Film Festival Portrait Studio Presented by Canon, Sundance Film Festival, Park City, Utah, USA - 20 Jan 2023
Photo: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Jeremy O. Harris, Eliza Hittman and Marlee Matlin walked out of the Sundance Film Festival premiere of Magazine Dreams on Friday when captioning was not properly provided for the film.

Matlin, who has been deaf since she was 18 months old, was provided with a captioning device that didn't work, Variety reported. The three members of the jury for Sundance's U.S. Dramatic Competition — playwright Harris, filmmaker Hittman and actress Matlin — left the screening as it became clear that Matlin would be unable to experience the film.

The device was later repaired and the jurors will be screening Elijah Bynum's film "as a group" before the festival ends on Sunday.

Harris, Hittman and Matlin sent a letter to filmmakers at Sundance following the incident on Friday night.

"We have all traveled to Utah to celebrate independent film and those who devote their lives to making them," the letter read, according to Variety. "There's a thrill to sit in a room with others who love films and cheer for them together and Sundance has been an important place for each of us to do that over our varied careers. The U.S. independent cinema movement began as a way to make film accessible to everyone, not just those with the most privileges among us. As a jury our ability to celebrate the work that all of you have put into making these films has been disrupted by the fact that they are not accessible to all three of us."

January 26, 2018-Park City utah: Egyptian theater which is one of many theaters showing movies for the Sundance film festival
Getty

The jurors requested that screenings include the open-caption packages of the film in order to allow all jurors — and viewers — to experience the story.

The festival's CEO Joana Vicente released a statement in response to Friday's incident that acknowledged the work that is yet to be done when it comes to making the festival accessible and inclusive to all.

"Our goal is to make all experiences (in person and online) as accessible as possible for all participants," the statement said. "Our accessibility efforts are, admittedly, always evolving and feedback helps drive it forward for the community as a whole."

Vicente added that while the closed captions device did not work at the premiere on Friday, it "worked without any malfunction" for the next screening.

"Our team has done extraordinary work in this area but there is always more work to do. We all still need to do more as we learn and consider the community at large."

Taylour Paige, Elijah Bynum, Jonathan Majors and Haley Bennett attend the 2023 Sundance Film Festival "Magazine Dreams" Premiere at Eccles Center Theatre on January 20, 2023 in Park City, Utah.
Arturo Holmes/2023 Getty

Matlin, 57, has spent much of her career advocating for more inclusion for the deaf community in Hollywood and beyond. She successfully petitioned the Academy of Arts and Sciences to add subtitles to its awards screeners, and helped spearhead the National Association of the Deaf's effort to require the White House to provide onscreen sign language interpreters at press conferences.

"A lot of people forget that diversity also includes deaf and disabled people," Matlin said during a 2021 interview with PEOPLE. "I'm still seeing lack of representation, whether you're talking about in magazines, or online, or on television, or in film. I still feel we've got to remind people constantly."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Her film CODA, which premiered at the 2021 Sundance Festival and centers on a deaf family, won Best Picture at the Oscars in 2022.

"There's one thing I'm really tired of, which is people who don't take the time to learn about us," Matlin told PEOPLE. "You can't get angry at people who don't know anything about deaf culture or deaf people, because they weren't exposed, they weren't taught, they never experienced it. I don't get upset with that, but I can get upset with the denial of my rights, oppression of accessibility, my right to accessibility, of being included."

Related Articles
Zoe Saldana attends 20th Century Studio's "Avatar 2: The Way of Water" U.S. Premiere
Zoe Saldaña Becomes First Actor to Have 4 Movies Make Over $2 Billion at Box Office
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 21: Ramona Agruma and Rebel Wilson attend the Grand Reveal Weekend for Atlantis The Royal, Dubai's new ultra-luxury hotel on January 21, 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Atlantis The Royal)
Rebel Wilson Shares Glimpse of Glamorous 'Weekend with BEY!' in Dubai Alongside Girlfriend Ramona Agruma
Michael J. Fox Was as Overwhelmed as Fans During His Recent Back to the Future Reunion with Christopher Lloyd
Michael J. Fox Says 'Back to the Future III' Sparked Christopher Lloyd Friendship: 'A Great Guy'
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock (13729707aw) Anne Hathaway poses at the premiere of the film "Eileen" at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival, in Park City, Utah 2023 Sundance Film Festival - "Eileen" Premiere, Park City, United States - 21 Jan 2023
Anne Hathaway Says It's 'Thrilling' to See the 'Level of Excitement' for 'The' 'Princess Diaries 3'
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 05: Chris Evans attends the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards at Barker Hangar on June 05, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for MTV); BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 18: Jeremy Renner attends the 35th Annual American Cinematheque Awards Honoring Scarlett Johansson at The Beverly Hilton on November 18, 2021 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for American Cinematheque)
Chris Evans Jokes with Jeremy Renner After His Accident: 'Has Anyone Even Checked' on the Snowplow?
Jake Sully in 20th Century Studios' AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER.
'Avatar: The Way of Water' Passes $2 Billion at Global Box Office
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 23: Elle Fanning attends the 70th Anniversary of the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 23, 2017 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Antony Jones/Getty Images)
Elle Fanning Mourns Late Dance Teacher: 'My Second Mother'
Brandon Lee (Bruce Lee's son) in Los Angeles, California (Photo by Barry King/WireImage)
Brandon Lee's Sister Endorses Newspaper Editorial Calling for Banning Guns on Hollywood Sets
2023 Sundance Studio
Inside PEOPLE's Sundance Film Festival 2023 Celebrity Portrait Studio
Emilia Clarke
'Game of Thrones' Star Emilia Clarke Say She's Avoiding Watching' House of the Dragon' : 'It's Too Weird'
Vivica A. Fox visits SiriusXM Studios on December 12, 2022 in New York City.
Vivica A. Fox Says Her Phone 'Blew Up' After 'Kill Bill' Cameo in SZA Music Video: 'I Was Very Honored'
US actress and model Brooke Shields arrives for the National Board of Review Awards Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City on January 8, 2023.
Brooke Shields Says New Documentary Is 'So Much Bigger' Than Her Experience with Sexual Assault
Hilaria Baldwin
Hilaria Baldwin Wears 'Empathy' Sweatshirt After News of Criminal Charges for Husband Alec
Timothee Chalamet for Apple TV+
Timothée Chalamet Dreams of Landing an Apple TV+ Role in Funny New Ad: 'Hey, Apple — Call Me'
Rita Moreno
Rita Moreno Jokes She 'Got Turned on' Filming '80 For Brady' in a 'Real' Locker Room: 'My Favorite Scene'
Ghostface Takes on New York City in First Trailer for Scream 6
'Scream 6': Everything We Know So Far