Mark Wahlberg's Wife and Daughter Share Hilarious Tiger King Parody TikTok Video

Mark Wahlberg’s wife, Rhea Durham, and their 10-year-old daughter, Grace Margaret, are on track to become the latest TikTok stars.

The mom and daughter duo recorded a hilarious video to a remix of Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage” that replaces the original lyrics with statements from Tiger King’s Joe Exotic accusing Carole Baskin of being involved in her husband’s 1997 disappearance.

“Carole Baskin/Killed her husband, whacked him/Can’t convince me that it didn’t happen/Fed him to tigers, they snackin’/What’s happenin’/Carole Baskin,” the remixed lyrics say.

Both Durham and Grace dressed up in flannels for their version of the TikTok format, but Grace took it a step further, adding a drawn-on mustache and fake chest hair.

Wahlberg shared the video to his Instagram, joking in the caption, “Could somebody please tell me what this is? I went downstairs to get a snack.”

The actor, 48, is currently practicing social distancing at home amid the coronavirus pandemic with his wife and rest of their children Ella Rae, 16, Brendan Joseph, 11, and Michael, 14.

In late March, the dad posted a video of him becoming a “salon” customer for Grace — the youngest of his four kids with Durham.

“So 15 days into quarantine now, I’m getting pedicures, manicures and apparently full makeup,” Wahlberg said in a video posted to his Instagram. “She’s got her whole kit there. This is what’s happening now.”

“I’m only good at makeup, so your makeup’s gonna be on fleek,” Grace told Wahlberg, who replied, “On fleek? What’s fleek? ‘On fleek,’ whatever that means.”

“This is a hack job,” he teased after assessing his daughter’s nail work. “Are you good at this?! Have you ever done this before?!”

At the beginning of the month, The Spenser Confidential actor hopped on the latest Instagram challenge, sharing the first photo that he and his wife ever took together as a couple.

“Couples picture challenge,” Wahlberg captioned the throwback shot, seemingly taken at the start of the couple’s relationship nearly 20 years ago.