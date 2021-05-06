Mark Wahlberg's Sci-fi Thriller Infinite to Bypass Theaters for Paramount+ Debut

Infinite is one of many films that are skipping theatrical releases and going to Paramount’s new streaming service

Paramount is exclusively premiering another film on its new streaming service.

Infinite, starring Mark Wahlberg and directed by Antoine Fuqua (Training Day) will now premiere on the Paramount+ streaming service in June, skipping an official theatrical release.

Bob Bakish, CEO of ViacomCBS, made the announcement during the mass media company's first-quarter earnings call on Thursday, according to Deadline. The sci-fi thriller was originally slated to hit theaters September 24.

This is one of many films ViacomCBS will exclusively debut on its rebranded streaming service in an effort to compete with their other platforms like Disney+, Netflix, HBO Max and more.

Last February, the company announced major blockbusters A Quiet Place Part II and Mission Impossible 7 would debut on the service within 45 days of their theatrical debut. Other films such as Paranormal Activity, The In Between and a Pet Sematary prequel will be heading straight to the streaming platform.

Paramount's list of movies slated for theatrical releases in 2021 include Snake Eyes (July 23), Paw Patrol (August 20), Jackass (October 22), Clifford the Big Red Dog (November 5) and Top Gun: Maverick (November 19).

