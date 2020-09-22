Mark Wahlberg's Performance Inspired Brand Is Donating 1.3 Million Masks to Schools in 13 States

Mark Wahlberg's Performance Inspired Brand teamed up with LifeToGo to donate 1.3 million masks to schools across 13 states

Mark Wahlberg is showing his appreciation to essential workers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The actor announced his company Performance Inspired and LifeToGo had teamed up to help all students and teachers by donating 1.3 million disposable masks to schools in 13 states.

"As you know this has been a year of change and stress for everybody but today I want to thank our essential workers," the actor said in a video announcement. "You guys have kept us healthy, safe and supplied us with all the necessities."

He continued, "To show our support, my company Performance Inspired bio nutrition has partnered with Accelerate360 and LifeToGo to donate 1.3 million disposable masks to schools across our great country."

"Every day brings a new challenge but we continue to pray for you and for your families and please know your efforts are much appreciated. God bless you, stay safe. Thank you and you’re always in my thoughts and my prayers."

Schools in Illinois, Arizona, Idaho, Michigan, Florida, Oregon and New York, to name a few, have already received masks.

Earlier this month, the father of four shared a photo on Instagram of his younger son, Brendan Joseph, returning to school while at home.

"Boys are back in school. ❤️🤔," wrote Wahlberg, who included the little Pomeranian as one of his household's remote learning students.

Wahlberg has spent ample quality time with his children while self-isolating at home, including a free manicure session with his youngest. Back in March, the Oscar nominee shared a sweet clip of his daughter, Grace, painting his nails as she practiced her salon techniques on her dad.