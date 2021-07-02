Mark Wahlberg Wishes 'Smokeshow' Wife Rhea Durham a Happy Birthday: 'Love You, Babe'

Mark Wahlberg and Rhea began dating in 2001 and got married in 2009

Mark Wahlberg is showing extra love to his wife Rhea for her birthday!

The Spenser Confidential star, 50, posted a heartfelt tribute on Facebook to Rhea, who turned 43 on Thursday.

The actor shared several pictures in the post, including a photo of his wife in a swimsuit while he nuzzled his head in her neck; a selfie of Rhea with their daughters Ella, 17, and Grace, 10; and individual photos of the mom-of-four with sons Michael, 15, and Brendan, 12.

"Happy birthday to my wife Rhea, who is not only a total smokeshow, but most importantly, an incredible mother to our four amazing children," Wahlberg wrote about his other half.

He added, "Love you, babe!!"

On Instagram, Wahlberg kept the birthday tribute short and sweet by posting a selfie of himself and Rhea. "Happy B day babe!!! ❤️🙏❤️," he wrote.

Rhea also took to Instagram to show off an elaborate display in their home to celebrate her big day.

The former model's name was spelled out in a large display with blue, purple, and pink balloons.

"💕🌸🎈 43 🎈🎉," she captioned the photo.

Wahlberg and Rhea began dating in 2001 and were married eight years later in Beverly Hills. This September, they'll be celebrating their 12th wedding anniversary.

The longtime couple never misses a moment to show their appreciation to one another.

In May, Wahlberg posted photos of his 20 pound weight gain, which he achieved in just three weeks for his role as a boxer-turned-priest in the film Father Stu.

Many fans were left shocked, whereas Rhea commented, "and it looks just as hot in person baby ❤️."

Rhea Durham and Mark Walhberg Rhea Durham and Mark Walhberg | Credit: Neca Dantas/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Later that month, the former model posted a photo with her husband on a sexy date night and captioned the moment, "love you @markwahlberg through all the ⬆️⬇️s 💋."

Wahlberg told The Sun in a 2008 interview that his wife has made him a better person, telling the news outlet: "I owe a lot to my wife. She has helped me become the man that I am and created a beautiful life for me and our children."