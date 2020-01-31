Mark Wahlberg Says His Wife Didn’t Want Him to Fly After Kobe Bryant’s Death

Mark Wahlberg is opening up about how the death of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant is affecting his family.

On Thursday, the 48-year-old actor attended the premiere for his upcoming HBO series McMillion$, where he spoke about how the tragic accident that took Bryant’s life, along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant, has changed his family’s thoughts on flying.

In an interview with Extra, Wahlberg explained that his wife, Rhea Durham, became concerned when her husband had to get on a plane following the incident.

“My wife, I had to go to Atlanta the day after, I just got back, and she was, like, paralyzed with fear and didn’t want me to travel,” he admitted.

Image zoom Mark Wahlberg and Kobe Bryant Tommaso Boddi/Getty; Rich Fury/Getty

Adding, “But we’re not going to take unwarranted risks and stuff. You can’t be paralyzed with fear but you also have to be mindful, too.”

Wahlberg’s kids have been confused too, he shared.

“My kids think I’m crazy now because every chance I get, I just tell them how much I love them and hug them and kiss them,” he revealed, explaining that the upsetting news “just puts things into perspective.

“Nothing is guaranteed, we’re never promised tomorrow,” said the father of four.

Image zoom Rhea Durham and Mark Walhberg Neca Dantas/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Following the news of Kobe’s death, Wahlberg shared a sweet photo of him to Instagram in his honor.

“RIP🙏❤️🙏,” he captioned the shot of Kobe reaching out to Wahlberg and his kids at a Lakers game.

“Even though I was a Celtics fan and he was a Laker, you know, our friendship was about something different, and he always went out of his way to be super sweet and wonderful to my kids,” Wahlberg told Extra.

The late athlete died early Sunday morning in a horrific helicopter crash alongside Gianna and seven other beloved members of a close-knit California community: John Altobelli, Keri Altobelli, Alyssa Altobelli, Sarah Chester, Payton Chester, Christina Mauser, and pilot Ara Zobayan.

Bryant and the group were on their way to a youth basketball game at Bryant’s Mamba Academy in Thousand Oaks.