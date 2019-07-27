Mark Wahlberg and His Wife Rhea Celebrate 10th Wedding Anniversary: 'Infinity and Beyond'

Image zoom Rhea Durham and Mark Wahlburg Neca Dantas/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Mark Wahlberg and his wife Rhea celebrated their tenth wedding anniversary on Friday in Sardinia, Italy.

The mother of four posted a picture of her and the 48-year-old Wahlburgers star as the two enjoyed their yacht ride through the Sardinian coast.

“10yrs married baby 🙏🏼💙🙏🏼🥰 @markwahlberg #infinityandbeyond,” she captioned the photo.

Wahlberg and his wife have been living it up in Italy over the past few days leading into Friday’s anniversary celebration. “Summer vacation with my wife and kids. ❤️🙏 #family #gratitude,” he tweeted on Wednesday.

The couple began dating in 2001 and were married eight years later in Beverly Hills.

They have four children together: daughters Ella, 15, and Grace, 9, and sons Michael, 13, and Brendan, 10.

Wahlberg told The Sun in a 2008 interview that his wife has made him a better person, telling the news outlet: ”I owe a lot to my wife. She has helped me become the man that I am and created a beautiful life for me and our children.”

The actor added, “I also knew that she loved me for who I am and that she was someone I could trust. Until I met her, I wasn’t ready to get married.”