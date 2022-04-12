"I feel like this is starting a new chapter for me," Mark Wahlberg said while promoting his new film Father Stu in which he plays a priest

Mark Wahlberg Wants to Focus His Career on 'Faith-Based Content' and 'Things That Will Help People'

Mark Wahlberg wants to combine his faith with his film career.

While promoting his upcoming film Father Stu in which he starred and produced, the Ted actor shared his new career goal of wanting to create more substantial content for his audience.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I feel like this is starting a new chapter for me in that, now, doing things like this –– real substance –– can help people," Wahlberg, 50, told Entertainment Tonight. "I definitely want to focus on making more. I wouldn't say necessarily just faith-based content but things that will help people."

Stuart Long (Mark Wahlberg) in Columbia Pictures' FATHER STU. Credit: Karen Ballard/Columbia Pictures

The actor, who is Catholic, added, "So, hopefully, this movie will open a door for not only myself but for lots of other people in Hollywood to make more meaningful content."

In his latest movie, Wahlberg plays Stuart Long, a real-life boxer who becomes a Catholic priest after finding a new purpose in his life.

The Shooter actor also discussed his acclaimed acting career during the interview, claiming he might leave the Hollywood scene "sooner rather than later, probably."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Despite being a devout Christian himself, Wahlberg shared during an appearance on the Today show last week; he will not be forcing his beliefs onto his children, daughters Ella, 18, and Grace Margaret, 12, plus sons Michael, 16, and Brendan, 13, whom he shares with wife Rhea Durham.

"They think Dad's crazy, and he's boring," he joked to Hoda Kotb. "But even with my faith, I don't force it on them. But they know that Dad can't start the day without being in prayer, can't start the day without reading my Scripture or going to Mass."

"And hopefully, instead of forcing that on them, they'll say, 'Well, if it works for Dad, maybe it'll work for us,' and they'll kind of gravitate towards it on their own," Wahlberg continued.

RELATED: Mark Wahlberg Says That Tom Holland Was Like His 'Annoying Little Brother' On-set of Uncharted

Additionally, the movie sees Wahlberg go through an impressive physical transformation as he gained weight to play the character. He detailed the journey during his July appearance on The Tonight Show, revealing that the process was "fun for about an hour."

"Unfortunately, I had to consume, for two weeks, 7,000 calories, and then for another two weeks, 11,000 calories," he told host Jimmy Fallon. "It's such a hard, physical thing to do. Losing weight, you just kind of tough it out, you just don't eat, and exercise."

"And this, even when you're full, I would wake up after a meal and have another meal. I was eating every three hours," Wahlberg added. "It was not fun."