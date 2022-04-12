Mark Wahlberg Still Has Prop Penis from Boogie Nights 'Locked Away': 'Not Something I Can Leave Out'

Mark Wahlberg keeps his iconic big-screen appendage hidden.

On Tuesday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the Father Stu actor, 50, confirmed that he still has possession of the prop penis he wore when he played a well-endowed adult film star named Dirk Diggler in the 1997 film Boogie Nights. The answer came as part of a round of rapid-fire questions from host DeGeneres.

"Where is that?" she asked him, to which he responded, "It's in a safe locked away. It's not something I can leave out! All of a sudden my kids are looking for the spare phone charger and pull that thing out, 'What the heck is that?' Wouldn't be a good look."

DeGeneres, 64, also asked whether Wahlberg's four kids — daughters Ella, 18, and Grace, 12, plus sons Michael, 16, and Brendan, 13, with wife Rhea Durham — have seen Boogie Nights.

"I think my daughter has, but she has not had that conversation with me, thank God. She's sparing me," he said.

The two-time Oscar nominee recently told Entertainment Tonight that he hopes to make more movies that "can help people," including additional faith-based stories like the one told in Father Stu, which also stars Mel Gibson.

"I feel like this is starting a new chapter for me in that, now, doing things like this, real substance, can help people. I definitely want to focus on making more," he told the outlet. "I wouldn't say necessarily just faith-based content but things that will help people. So hopefully this movie will open a door for not only myself but for lots of other people in Hollywood to make more meaningful content."

He added, "This movie's really touching everybody who sees it because we're all going through something. These are very difficult times and so to be able to share this with other people and remind people that things can get better ... we've gotta lock arms and support each other."