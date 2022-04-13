The actor/producer says he spent "millions and millions" of his own money making Father Stu

Mark Wahlberg Says He Spent 'Millions' on Faith-Based Movie: 'This Is God Choosing Me to Make' It

Mark Wahlberg took a financial risk for his latest project.

The 50-year-old Oscar nominee stars as Stuart Long in the true story drama Father Stu, which also features Mel Gibson and Jacki Weaver and is directed by Rosalind Ross. Speaking to Insider about the film, Wahlberg said he invested "millions and millions" of his own money into completing the movie.

"Let's just say I put millions and millions of dollars into the film — and then incurring other costs because we went over schedule in production, and there are clearances for the music," said Wahlberg, adding that a few friends who "believed in the project" also invested in it.

Wahlberg said he "prayed every day about getting this film made."

"I cannot take credit for the movie's success because this is God choosing me to make the film," he added. "He knows finally I get to utilize all the talents and gifts that have been bestowed upon me for his greater good and to serve my part in his big picture."

Mark Wahlberg Credit: Mat Hayward/Getty

He explained that costar Gibson's 2004 movie The Passion of the Christ "inspired" him to fund his own faith-based movie: "I was really impressed with the quality of the film and him taking a chance and financing the film himself. That was something I always appreciated. It's his love letter to his faith in God, and it inspired me to do this."

The star said he originally brought the script to different producers who didn't "get it." So he eventually took it into his own hands.

"They didn't see the heart and the emotion and, ultimately, how inspiring it is. So I felt Mel had done it with The Passion, maybe I try it. And if I did find someone to finance, then that's a whole other conversation because typically the person cutting the check also has notes and wants to be involved in the process," Wahlberg said. "So I felt, you know what, I think it's better if I just step up and have complete control."

He added, "I'm always willing to bet on myself."

Wahlberg recently told Entertainment Tonight that he hopes to make more movies that "can help people," including additional faith-based stories like the one told in Father Stu, in theaters Friday.