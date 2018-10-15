Mark Wahlberg Skips Early Bedtime to See Drake with Wife — And Vows to Still Get Up at 4 a.m.

Mark Wahlberg skipped his early bedtime for one very special reason this weekend.

The Daddy’s Home actor, 47, took his wife Rhea Durham, 40, to Drake’s celeb-heavy show on Saturday night, where the two danced up a storm to the rapper’s greatest hits. Durham posted several shots from the night to her Instagram, including their VIP badge that showed they were seated in the family section. The former model also posted a selfie celebrating the fact she was wearing makeup with the funny hashtag “#mommysoffduty.”

Before the show, the couple and their friends had a chance to go backstage and take part in Drake’s huddle before he hit the stage at the Staples Center. Wahlberg posted a small clip of Drake backstage hyping up his crew, all while wearing LeBron James’ number in his new Lakers colors.

“Thank you @champagnepapi for all the love. Amazing performance. 4am club doesn’t stop!!” Wahlberg wrote, referring to his famous routine of waking up and training every day at 4am and going to bed at 8:15pm.

Other celebs at the show included Beyoncé and JAY-Z as well as James, who joined Drake on stage for one song.