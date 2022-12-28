Mark Wahlberg Shows Off His Ripped Physique with Wife Rhea Durham on Barbados Vacation

Mark Wahlberg and wife Rhea Durham jetted off to Barbados for some fun in the sun during the holiday season

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau

Jen Juneau is a digital news writer for PEOPLE. A '90s teen and horror film connoisseur, she started at the brand in 2016, after a decade of working as a technical writer and then moonlighting as a journalist beginning in 2013. Originally from New Orleans, Jen grew up both in NOLA and Florida and eventually attended the University of Central Florida in Orlando (still her home base!), where she earned a bachelor's in English/technical communication, with a minor in magazine journalism.

Published on December 28, 2022 01:29 PM
Actor Mark Wahlberg and wife Rhea Durham are spotted at the beach on Boxing Day while on holiday in Barbados. 26 Dec 2022
Mark Wahlberg. Photo: MEGA

Mark Wahlberg and Rhea Durham are soaking up the sun.

The 51-year-old actor and his model wife were spotted on a holiday getaway in Barbados on Monday, spending some time in the ocean.

For their beachside excursion, Wahlberg showed off his toned physique in aqua-colored swim trunks, while Durham, 44, rocked a black Balmain one-piece swimsuit.

It appeared to be a family trip, as Durham shared a beachy photo of herself and the couple's older son Michael, 16, to her Instagram feed on Tuesday, captioning it, "👩‍👦💙."

Mark Wahlberg.
Rhea Durham.
L: Caption Mark Wahlberg. PHOTO: MEGA
R: Caption Rhea Durham. PHOTO: MEGA

Wahlberg and Durham, who have been married for 13 years, also share son Brendan, 14, plus daughters Ella, 19, and Grace, 12.

The entire Wahlberg brood posed together for a 2022 holiday card, which Durham shared on Instagram over the weekend alongside the caption that began, "Wishing all of our friends, family, and most importantly wishing all of the people in our world who are so badly struggling to have a blessed day and a blessed New Year."

"Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays to EVERYONE!!!🙏🏼🙌🏼🌟💫🤍🌠🎚," she added, in part.

The sweet post came after Durham shared a selfie with her Father Stu actor husband on Christmas Eve, which she captioned, "Santa Clause [sic] comes tonight ♥️🙏🏼🎅🏼🦌🌖✨💫🌟🥕 ... if you don't believe than you don't receive! Night Night 😴."

Back in October, Wahlberg revealed on The Talk that he and his family moved from Los Angeles "to Nevada where, after this gubernatorial election, hopefully we go to legislation and get a bill passed so we can get tax credits for the state, build a state-of-the-art studio here and make this Hollywood 2.0."

"I want to be able to work from home," the actor said.

Wahlberg explained that he "moved to California many years ago to pursue acting," and has "only made a couple of movies in the entire time that I was there."

"So to be able to give my kids a better life and follow and pursue their dreams — whether it be my daughter as an equestrian, my son as a basketball player, my younger son as a golfer — this made a lot more sense for us," said the Uncharted star.

Wahlberg said he and Durham "came here to just kind of give ourselves a new look, a fresh start for the kids, and there's lots of opportunity here," adding, "I'm really excited about the future."

