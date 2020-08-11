The Wahlberg family have been enjoying their lake time in Idaho

Mark Wahlberg Shows Off His Ripped Abs in Sweet Photo with Wife Rhea Durham: 'My Love'

Summer loving!

Mark Wahlberg posted a sweet photo with wife Rhea Durham on Monday showing off their sunny love. The longtime couple posed on a boat and held each other in the Instagram picture, with Wahlberg's ripped abs on full display.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The actor, 49, posted a simple caption along with the shot: "My ❤️."

Durham, 42, also posted the same picture, adding the caption "Lake life."

The Wahlberg family have been enjoying their lake time in Idaho. The day after posting with his wife, Wahlberg uploaded a video of his son doing a front flip off their boat into the serene blue water.

"Boys going big," Wahlberg captioned the video.

The couple began dating in 2001 and were married eight years later in Beverly Hills. They now share four kids: daughters Ella, 16, and Grace, 10, and sons Michael, 14, and Brendan, 11.

The sweet shots come a few months after Wahlberg got nostalgic on Instagram and shared the first picture he and Rhea took together as a couple.

The sweet picture, encased in a heart-shaped silver frame, features a young Wahlberg with his arm around Rhea as he gives her a kiss on the head.

“Couples picture challenge,” Wahlberg captioned the throwback shot, seemingly taken at the start of the couple’s relationship nearly 20 years ago.

Wahlberg told The Sun in a 2008 interview that his wife has made him a better person, telling the news outlet: "I owe a lot to my wife. She has helped me become the man that I am and created a beautiful life for me and our children.”