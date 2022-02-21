Mark Wahlberg frequently treats his fans to the results of his many hours spent in the gym.

Mark Wahlberg Shows Off His Impressive Physique in New Video: 'This Is 50'

Mark Wahlberg is showing off his incredible physique.

The Uncharted actor, 50, displayed his killer upper body on Instagram over the weekend, posting a video of himself baring his toned torso and biceps.

"This is 50," he says in the video as he flexes in front of a mirror.

In January, he posted another video in which he flexed for the camera.

"Had to whisper to not upset my wife for not wearing a shirt. 😬," Wahlberg joked in the caption, referencing the quiet voice he used in the video.

Among the comments from fellow celebs was one from Mario Lopez, who dropped three flame emojis under Wahlberg's video.

As for his wife, Rhea Durham? She proved there were no hard feelings, leaving a playful string of emojis: "🔥😜😜🙄🙄🙄."

Last year, Wahlberg had to skip his fitness program for the sake of his work.

"Unfortunately, I had to consume, for two weeks, 7,000 calories, and then for another two weeks, 11,000 calories," he said in July during an appearance on The Tonight Show, discussing his experience gaining weight to play a boxer-turned-priest in the film Stu.

"Even when you're full, I would wake up after a meal and have another meal. I was eating every three hours," Wahlberg added. "It was not fun."

The Departed actor also noted at the time that gaining and losing weight for a role has become harder with age.

"Once the metabolism starts to slow down, it gets really difficult," Wahlberg said. "I was trying to get this movie made for six years, we only had 30 days to shoot it, and so I wanted to really make it happen."