Mark Wahlberg Shows Off His Abs — and His Underwear! — While at the Gym

Mark Wahlberg is staving off the 'quarantine 15.'

The actor showed off the signs of his hard work at the gym in a funny Instagram video he shared on Friday. In the video, Wahlberg, 49, flashed his abs as he displayed his new Municipal underwear.

While sharing, the actor also attempted to show off his cupping therapy marks, inadvertently showing his butt, as well.

In the video, the actor said, "Municipal, we got the camouflage underwear!"

In the caption, he wrote, "Check out the new @municipal underwear out now!! Polka dot cupping not included. 😂😂 #MunicipalPartner."

In December 2019, the actor showed off his buff body on Instagram, six months after starting F45 training — a fitness franchise that began in Australia and that the actor is an investor in.

“Six months of Performance Inspired Nutrition, Aquahydrate, and F45 training!! Clean eating. Inspired to be better, team training / life changing,” he wrote at the time.

In another ab-baring photo, Wahlberg shared the results of the training program, writing, "F45 results 45 day challenge."

Flexing his abs and arm muscles, Wahlberg also tacked on the hashtags, #ageisjustanumber, #nowine54days, and #cleaneating to his post.

In August, the actor posted a sweet photo of himself and his wife Rhea Durham in bathing suits as they posed on a boat.

The actor posted a simple caption along with the shot: "My ❤️."

Durham, 42, also posted the same picture, adding the caption "Lake life."