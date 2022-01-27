"Had to whisper to not upset my wife for not wearing a shirt. 😬," Mark Wahlberg joked of wife Rhea Durham

Mark Wahlberg Jokes He Doesn't Want to Upset Wife for 'Not Wearing a Shirt' as He Flexes Muscles

Mark Wahlberg is continuing to hit the gym!

The Uncharted actor, 50, showed off his killer physique on Instagram Thursday, posting a video of himself baring his toned torso and biceps.

"Had to whisper to not upset my wife for not wearing a shirt. 😬," Wahlberg joked in the caption, referencing the quiet voice he uses in the video.

Among the comments from fellow celebs was one from Mario Lopez, who dropped three flame emojis under Wahlberg's video.

As for his wife, Rhea Durham? She proved there were no hard feelings, leaving a playful string of emojis: "🔥😜😜🙄🙄🙄."

Wahlberg regularly gives glimpses into his fitness regimen, and has also opened up about going in the other direction for the sake of his work.

"Unfortunately, I had to consume, for two weeks, 7,000 calories, and then for another two weeks, 11,000 calories," he said in July during an appearance on The Tonight Show, discussing his experience gaining weight to play a boxer-turned-priest in the film Stu.

"Even when you're full, I would wake up after a meal and have another meal. I was eating every three hours," Wahlberg added. "It was not fun."

The Departed actor also noted at the time that gaining and losing weight for a role has become harder with age.

"Once the metabolism starts to slow down, it gets really difficult," Wahlberg said. "I was trying to get this movie made for six years, we only had 30 days to shoot it, and so I wanted to really make it happen."