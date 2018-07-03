Mark Wahlberg Flexes His Abs at 47 in Shirtless Post to Celebrate LeBron James' Move to Lakers

LeBron James is moving to the Los Angeles Lakers, and Mark Wahlberg couldn’t be happier.

The 47-year-old actor and Boston native posted a shirtless photo to Instagram on Monday, in praise of James’ move from the Cleveland Cavaliers to the Lakers.

Wahlberg’s excitement had nothing to do with his love for the Lakers either. On the contrary, the actor was celebrating the fact that his home team — the Boston Celtics — would now have less competition in the eastern division.

“Congrats @kingjames going to the Lakers,” Wahlberg wrote on in his caption to his Instagram photo, which showed him standing on a desk, flexing his muscles. “@celtics will now run the East for a LONG TIME. #allthewayup.”

News of James’ move broke on Sunday, bringing an end to months (and for some fans, years) of speculation.

The athlete, 33, is a “four time NBA MVP, three time NBC finals MVP, fourteen time NBA All Star and two time Olympic gold medalist,” his agency, Klutch Sports Group, pointed out in a press release. He signed a $154 million contract to join the Lakers.

That wraps up James’ second stint as a member of the Cavaliers. He previously left the team in 2010 to work with the Miami Heat, wining two consecutive championships with them in 2012 and 2013.

Since the 2018 NBA Finals ended in an embarrassing sweep of the Cavaliers by the Golden State Warriors, James has said that his next move would come down to what he felt was best for his children — Bryce Maximus James, 10, LeBron James Jr., 13, and Zhuri James, 3 — and his wife, Savannah Brinson.

Family is important to Wahlberg too. He and his brothers, Donnie and Paul, own 24 fully-functioning Wahlburger fast food joints with two in the process of having soft openings and 14 more on the docket to open this year.

The brothers recently expanded their brand to sell their specialty beef blend in supermarkets. The trio also star in A&E’s hit show Wahlburgers. Now in its ninth season, the show details the brothers’ family dynamic working together while also continuing their own separate careers.

“This is truly a family affair and it’s brought us all closer together,” he told PEOPLE in June. “Having more reasons to spend time with each other has been a huge side benefit of the business.”