Mark Wahlberg Shares Palm Sunday Message as He Urges People to 'Stay Safe': 'We Still Have Faith'

Image zoom

Mark Wahlberg is sending love and strength to fans during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The actor, 48, and wife Rhea Durham shared an emotional message on April 5 to celebrate Palm Sunday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Happy Palm Sunday, everybody,” Wahlberg said in a video posted to his Twitter feed. “Just thinking about everybody. We still have faith and we have each other, so let’s stay strong. God bless you guys. I love you.”

“God bless you,” Durham, 41, added.

RELATED: Justin Timberlake Takes You Behind-the-Scenes of Trolls World Tour with Anna Kendrick and SZA

Wahlberg is open about his Catholic faith and the important role it plays in his life.

“That’s the most important thing,” he said on Today last month. “I take a day off, I take two days a week off from the gym now. I don’t take a day off from getting on my hands and my knees and reading my prayer book and my daily devotionals and, first of all, expressing the gratitude that I have for all the blessings that have been bestowed upon me.

The Boston native is practicing social distancing at home with Durham and their four children Ella Rae, 16, Grace Margaret, 10, Brendan Joseph, 11, and Michael, 14.

RELATED: Jimmy Kimmel’s Son Adorably Loses His Patience During Game of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire

Last week, Wahlberg shared a glimpse into life at home, posting the full makeover Grace gave him on Instagram.

“So 15 days into quarantine now, I’m getting pedicures, manicures and apparently full makeup,” said Wahlberg in a video posted to his Instagram feed, referring to the social distancing he and his family are practicing. “She’s got her whole kit there. This is what’s happening now.”