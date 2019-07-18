Mark Wahlberg Shares 1994 Clip of His Friendship with Leonardo DiCaprio—Despite Their Rocky Start

Mark Wahlberg and Leonardo DiCaprio‘s friendship goes way, way back.

Wahlberg proved just how long the two have been close with a throwback video of them joking around on the set of the 1994 movie The Basketball Diaries. The two acted opposite each other in the gritty drama about drug addiction but kept it light off-camera when a news crew came to visit.

“Are we friends? Yeah, we’re friends. Right, Mark?” a 19-year-old DiCaprio says in the clip.

“Friends till the end,” Wahlberg, then 22, answers.

“Do you accept me as your friend?” DiCaprio asks Wahlberg.

“Sure,” Wahlberg says, shaking his hand. “Thanks, pal,” DiCaprio responds.

“And you?” Wahlberg asks DiCaprio, who quickly responds, “I as well.”

The adorable interaction between the young stars was caught by Entertainment Tonight. The outlet shared the full clip from the set visit in 2015.

“TBT!! Time flies!” Wahlberg captioned the video, which also features DiCaprio talking about his troubled character.

Though the two seem like best buds in the clip, Wahlberg, now 48, opened up about the pair’s rocky start before filming in an interview last year.

“It wasn’t a disagreement. It was just, like, I think we both had a specific opinion about each other, certainly,” Wahlberg told Extra of his initial interactions with DiCaprio, now 44. “I was just, ya know, as a rapper, I was just kinda out-there and loud and crazy and all this stuff, and it was a very serious movie and this very serious part, and so the director of the film [the late Scott Kalvert], he had made all my music videos, he felt like I was more than capable to play the part.

“But no one had seen me act in a film, so I had to really kinda just go out there and prove myself,” he continued. “Once I finally got to the point where I was able to audition and read with [DiCaprio], then we just both kinda looked at each other, we were like, ‘Wow!’ We were literally out that night and we became fast friends.”

In 2018, Wahlberg revealed he and DiCaprio “play ball in real life” and have “an annual basketball game at my house.”