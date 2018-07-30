Mark Wahlberg Says He’s ‘Dying’ to Work with Mel Gibson Again: 'It Would Be a Dream'

Mark Wahlberg is eager to re-team with Mel Gibson.

“Well, I’m dying to work with Mel,” Wahlberg recently told Extra about Gibson, his costar in Daddy’s Home 2. “And hopefully that’s going to happen sooner rather than later … Nothing is written in stone yet.”

He added, “It would be a dream to hear Mel say ‘action’ and ‘cut.’”

RELATED: Mark Wahlberg Flexes His Abs at 47 in Shirtless Post to Celebrate LeBron James’ Move to Lakers

Gibson continues to face scrutiny over past controversies involving the actor and director. He was sentenced to three years’ probation, counseling and community service in 2011 after pleading no contest to one misdemeanor count of domestic violence allegedly committed against ex-wife Oksana Grigorieva in 2010.

He returned to Hollywood when he landed an Oscar nomination for Best Director for his work on Hacksaw Ridge in 2017.

“Mel has showed some remorse over his past behavior,” a source previously told PEOPLE about Gibson’s comeback from infamy. “He was very stubborn about it for a long time. He now realizes that it was a distraction from his work. Mel wants to be remembered for his work. He has worked on his issues and has definitely shaped up.”

RELATED VIDEO: Mark Wahlberg: This Is Why I Said I Hope God Forgives Me for Boogie Nights

Gibson also has the support of another Daddy’s Home 2 cast member, Will Ferrell. “I think this was kind of a fun thing for him to step outside, be on camera after having an absence for a while, and also [doing] a family, PG-13 comedy was something he hasn’t really done,” Ferrell said to the NY Daily News last November about Gibson’s decision to appear in a lighthearted film. “I think if he chooses to do more of that, he’s going to be more than back.”

RELATED: Mel Gibson’s Ex Oksana Grigorieva Says She’s Suffering from PTSD After Assault by Actor

A second famous figure that Wahlberg told Extra he may collaborate with is Leonardo DiCaprio.

“Yeah,” Wahlberg said to Extra about the possibility of a project alongside DiCaprio. “We’ve talked about it.”

His statement came after Wahlberg revisited a feud he and DiCaprio had when the duo starred in The Basketball Diaries in 1995.

“He didn’t want me for the part, and I didn’t think he was right for the part,” Wahlberg said at the LEAP Foundation conference, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “We both had to really learn how to respect each other, and we earned it.”