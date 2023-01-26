Mark Wahlberg and Rhea Durham's Relationship Timeline

Mark Wahlberg and Rhea Durham have been going strong since 2001.

The rapper-turned-actor and Durham, a fashion model, met that year at a press junket in New York City. Wahlberg asked Durham to attend church with him the following day — and the rest is history.

"I owe a lot to my wife," Wahlberg said in a 2018 interview with The Sun. "She has helped me become the man that I am and created a beautiful life for me and our children." He continued, "I also knew that she loved me for who I am and that she was someone I could trust. Until I met her, I wasn't ready to get married."

The couple have shared plenty of sweet moments over the course of their decade-long relationship, including glimpses into their family life.

Keep reading for a complete timeline of Mark Wahlberg and Rhea Durham's relationship.

2001: Mark Wahlberg and Rhea Durham meet for the first time

Donato Sardella/WireImage

Wahlberg and Durham first met during a press junket in 2001 and had their first official date the very next day. "We met in New York City while I was doing a press junket," Wahlberg shared in a 2010 interview with PEOPLE. "I asked her if she wanted to come out with me, and she said yes. Then I asked her if she wanted to come to church with me the next morning, and she said yes again. So that was our first date: St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York."

The pair quickly began dating, and while Wahlberg said that he knew she was "the one" right away, he "still had to make sure that I was able to be the man I needed to be."

September 2, 2003: Mark Wahlberg and Rhea Durham welcome their first baby

Just two years after they first met, it was confirmed that the couple had welcomed their first baby, a daughter named Ella Rae. "It changes every aspect of your life for the better," Wahlberg later said of becoming a father.

January 2006: Mark Wahlberg and Rhea Durham reveal they're expecting their second baby

A few years later, Wahlberg and Durham announced that they were expecting their second baby, a son. That same month, Wahlberg opened up about becoming a second-time dad, including what he and Durham were thinking for their son's name.

"My dad has called me Mike since I was a kid," he told PEOPLE. "So in honor of my dad, I think we're going to name him Michael."

March 22, 2006: Mark Wahlberg and Rhea Durham welcome their second baby

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Durham's manager confirmed to the Associated Press that Wahlberg and Durham's son arrived on March 22, 2006. In August of that year, Walberg told PEOPLE that he was enjoying family time with his two children. "I have a very quiet, happy, simple life," he said. "I go to the golf course, I go to the store, take my kids to the park and stuff. There's not too much to it."

When asked about then-5-month-old Michael, Wahlberg said, "My son is amazing. He's getting big, and I've been working too long. I have to get back home."

June 9, 2008: Mark Wahlberg and Rhea Durham are expecting their third baby

In June 2008, the couple announced that they were expecting baby number three. Wahlberg also shared that he takes his role as a father very seriously.

"My fear is failing as a father, as a friend, as a son," the actor told PEOPLE at the time. "I have a lot of responsibility and a lot of people counting on me." He added, "And I know God has put me in this position to put back and try to create some opportunities for some others, show kids there is another way."

June 10, 2008: Mark Wahlberg says that marriage is on the horizon for him and Rhea Durham

Wahlberg sparked engagement rumors when he referred to Durham as his "future wife" at the premiere of his film The Happening. "I had a beautiful day with my kids and my future wife," the actor said when discussing his 37th birthday celebration with PEOPLE. "We went to brunch."

Later that month, the actor confirmed that the couple planned to marry the following year, after the birth of their third child. ​​"She wants to wait until after the baby," Wahlberg said. "We've been very fortunate. We've waited and worked hard to really strengthen our relationship. We want it right."

He continued, "We're ready. I'm ready. She's been ready, but I think you know, we both come from broken homes and we want to succeed."

September 16, 2008: Mark Wahlberg and Rhea Durham welcome their third child

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty

The couple welcomed their third child, a boy named Brendan Joseph, on Sept. 16, 2008. A month after the birth, the Fear star appeared on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno and discussed how his other children were reacting to their new sibling. "My daughter's thrilled, she thinks she has a live play toy," he said of Ella. "She loves it."

Michael, on the other hand, was having a bit of a harder time adjusting. "My son is completely frustrated because he was the baby. He now says, 'The baby has to go to Florida.' " Wahlberg shared. "He can't say too many words, that's the only full sentence he says."

August 1, 2009: Mark Wahlberg and Rhea Durham get married

After eight years together, Wahlberg and Durham tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Beverly Hills, California, with only their children and about 12 close friends and family in attendance.

Wahlberg wore a dark suit while Durham stunned in a white strapless Marchesa dress with silver embroidery. "She looked like a princess and was beyond stunning. Mark looked ecstatic," an observer told PEOPLE shortly after the ceremony.

October 28, 2009: Mark Wahlberg and Rhea Durham reveal they're expecting their fourth baby

The Boogie Nights actor announced that he and Durham were expecting their fourth child, a girl, in October 2009. "I'm having another girl," Wahlberg told PEOPLE. "So I'll have two girls and two boys."

He also discussed whether or not they'd have more children in the future.

"I'm the youngest of nine, and my dad has a few others. No, four is enough," he said. "We were all raised with a lot of love. But we didn't get the kind of attention I think that we all needed. My parents had to provide to put food on the table. My mission in life is to raise my kids right. With all the success I've had in the world, if I fail at that, my life means nothing."

Ultimately, though, Wahlberg said the decision was up to his wife. "My wife is allowed to pick the magic number as many as she wants to have."

January 11, 2010: Mark Wahlberg and Rhea Durham welcome their fourth baby

Frazer Harrison/Getty

A source confirmed to PEOPLE that the couple had welcomed their fourth child, a daughter named Grace Margaret.

January 15, 2010: Mark Wahlberg says he and Rhea Durham might have a fifth baby

Rhea Durham and Mark Wahlberg. Gregory Pace/FilmMagic

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, shortly after welcoming his fourth child, Wahlberg said that a fifth child wasn't out of the question. "My wife has always wanted four, two boys and two girls, so miraculously she got everything she wanted," the actor said. "She's saying she's done."

However, he added that Durham "loves being a mother, so she may end up wanting one more. We'll see what happens."

December 17, 2015: Mark Wahlberg and Rhea Durham embarrass their daughter Ella with PDA

While sitting courtside at a L.A. Lakers game with their daughter, Ella (who was 12 at the time), Wahlberg and Durham decided to share a smooch for the kiss cam, which didn't exactly go over well. Photographers caught Ella physically cringing in response to her parents' PDA, while Durham threw her head back in laughter.

October 18, 2016: Mark Wahlberg and Rhea Durham vacation in Barbados

The couple were spotted enjoying a kids-free beach vacation in Barbados. Durham wore a turquoise-top bikini with orange briefs, while Wahlberg donned shark-printed Vilebrequin swim trunks as they took a dip in the ocean.

July 26, 2019: Mark Wahlberg and Rhea Durham celebrate 10 years of marriage

Rhea Durham Instagram

While on a trip to Sardinia, Italy, Durham shared a sweet Instagram post celebrating a decade of marriage ahead of their anniversary. "10yrs married baby 🙏🏼💙🙏🏼🥰 @markwahlberg #infinityandbeyond," she captioned the photo, which showed the couple enjoying a boat ride.

April 8, 2020: Mark Wahlberg shares the first picture of him and Rhea Durham

Mark Wahlberg Instagram

Joining in on a trending Instagram challenge, Wahlberg shared the very first photo that he and his wife ever took together. "Couples picture challenge," the actor captioned the throwback shot, which showed him planting a kiss on the side of Durham's head.

August 10, 2020: Mark Wahlberg and Rhea Durham enjoy a family lake vacation in Idaho

During their family lakeside trip to Idaho, Wahlberg took the time to share a sweet snap of himself and his wife. The photo, which showed the couple posing in their bathing suits on a boat, was captioned simply: "My ❤️."

Durham shared the same picture on her own account, adding the caption, "Lake life."

July 1, 2021: Mark Wahlberg calls Rhea Durham a "smokeshow" on her birthday

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Alongside a series of family photos, Wahlberg wished his wife a happy birthday with a thoughtful Facebook post. "Happy birthday to my wife, Rhea, who is not only a total smokeshow, but most importantly, an incredible mother to our four amazing children," the actor wrote. "Love you, babe!!"

January 27, 2022: Mark Wahlberg jokes that he hopes his shirtless post doesn't upset Rhea Durham

In January 2022, Wahlberg showed off his impressive physique on Instagram with a shirtless video of him flexing his muscles. "Had to whisper to not upset my wife for not wearing a shirt. 😬," he joked in the caption. Durham clearly had no problem with the post, as she commented with a series of playful emojis: "🔥😜😜🙄🙄🙄."

May 30, 2022: Mark Wahlberg credits Rhea Durham for their son's confirmation

The Uncharted star took a moment to celebrate his son Michael's confirmation in May 2022. In an Instagram post, Wahlberg made sure to note that Durham played a big part in their son's religious accomplishment. "So proud of this young man❤️🙏congrats buddy!! Even though mommy deserves most of the credit😂thanks babe🙏❤️🙏," the proud dad captioned a photo of Durham and Michael posing together.

January 2023: Mark Wahlberg and Rhea Durham drop daughter Ella off at college

At the start of 2023, Wahlberg and Durham's eldest child, Ella, went off to college. The mom of four got emotional after the big send-off and shared a solemn selfie on Instagram, captioned, "On my way home from my first college drop off. The emotions are running wild. 😞🥹😊😵‍💫."

Wahlberg had previously discussed Ella's college search and his experience raising teenagers during an appearance on Live! With Kelly and Ryan.

"My 18-year-old, now I literally have no authority over her until she realizes she needs me financially," he joked. "She's doing tattoos and all this stuff but she's now really focused on academics, which is great. It took her a while to get there."

He continued, "She's going to graduate mid-year and then we're going on tour ... She's picking the most random places — San Diego State, Clemson — so we're going to go to all these places."