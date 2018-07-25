Mark Wahlberg Reveals Past Feud with Leonardo DiCaprio: 'He Didn't Want Me' in Basketball Diaries

Mark Wahlberg is getting candid about a past feud with Leonardo DiCaprio.

Wahlberg spoke on Tuesday at the LEAP Foundation conference at UCLA where detailed the tension between the two actors before they filmed 1995’s The Basketball Diaries, according toThe Hollywood Reporter.

“He didn’t want me for the part, and I didn’t think he was right for the part,” Wahlberg. “We both had to really learn how to respect each other, and we earned it.”

Wahlberg has opened up to The Hollywood Reporter about the feud in the past. In 2013, he told the outlet that DiCaprio was opposed to the idea of Wahlberg appearing in The Basketball Diaries.

Mark Wahlberg and Leonardo DiCaprio in 1995 Ron Galella/Getty

“Leonardo was like, ‘Over my dead f—— body. Marky Mark’s not going to be in this f—— movie,’” Wahlberg recalled. “Because we’d had a thing — I didn’t even realize it, [but] I was a bit of a d— to him at a charity basketball game. So he was like, ‘This f—— a—— is not going to be in this movie.’”

The Hollywood Reporter noted that Avy Kaufman, the casting director, convinced DiCaprio to audition alongside Wahlberg. He continued, “So I come in and I do the audition and I kind of look at him and he kind of looks at me, and then we do a scene, and they’re like, ‘Hmm, this f—— dude’s pretty good, right?’”

He concluded, “The next thing you know, boom, we’re hanging out.”

At the LEAP Foundation conference, Wahlberg shared his mindset that his positioned him for success. “It’s having that ‘marathon’ over ‘a sprint’ attitude,” Wahlberg shared, according to the Hollywood Reporter. “If it was going to take 22 years, so be it.”

Wahlberg and DiCaprio both seem to have put the feud behind them. DiCaprio is filming a Quentin Tarantino movie, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, with Brad Pitt, while Wahlberg is expanding his family’s Wahlburger chain.